Reach out to people, bring positive change in their lives: Modi to babus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged officials to be “enablers” and not just “regulators”, in an address to the country’s top bureaucrats in Delhi.

Speaking at a function commemorating Civil Services Day, Modi said, “With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity”.

Modi exhorted the officials to assume ownership and reach out to the people, asserting the need for qualitative change. “E-governance, M-governance, social media- these are good means to reach out to the people and for their benefits”.

“A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people's lives,” he further added.

He also stressed upon the need to be outcome-centric in the wake of changing trends and times, focusing on the role of officers in bringing reform.

“The push for reform comes from political leadership but the perform angle is determined by officers and Jan Bhagidari transforms,” Modi said.