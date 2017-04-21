Nation, Current Affairs

Reach out to people, bring positive change in their lives: Modi to babus

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
The prime minister was addresing the country's top officials at an event commemorating Civil Services Day in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged officials to be “enablers” and not just “regulators”, in an address to the country’s top bureaucrats in Delhi.

Speaking at a function commemorating Civil Services Day, Modi said, “With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity”.

Modi exhorted the officials to assume ownership and reach out to the people, asserting the need for qualitative change. “E-governance, M-governance, social media- these are good means to reach out to the people and for their benefits”.

“A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people's lives,” he further added.

He also stressed upon the need to be outcome-centric in the wake of changing trends and times, focusing on the role of officers in bringing reform.

“The push for reform comes from political leadership but the perform angle is determined by officers and Jan Bhagidari transforms,” Modi said. 

Modi also touched upon the political instability and the violence stemming in Kashmir between the Army and the people saying, " When army saves lives during flood in Kashmir, people clap for them at that moment, even if they pelt stones on them later ".

Tags: narendra modi, civil services day, bureaucrats, social reform
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

