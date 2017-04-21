Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad-Aurangabad passenger train derails in Karnataka, no one hurt

Published Apr 21, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Arrangements have been made to evacuate the passengers from the site of derailment.
The train derailed between Kalagapur and Bhalki stations in Karnataka on the Parli-Vikarabad section of Secunderabad division at around 1.50 AM today. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The train derailed between Kalagapur and Bhalki stations in Karnataka on the Parli-Vikarabad section of Secunderabad division at around 1.50 AM today. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Hyderabad: Three coaches and the engine of Aurangabad-Hyderabad passenger train derailed in Karnataka in the early hours today, an official of the South Central Railway (SCR) said.

No one was injured in the mishap, he said.

The train derailed between Kalagapur and Bhalki stations in Karnataka on the Parli-Vikarabad section of Secunderabad division at around 1.50 AM today, SCR's Chief Public Relations Officer M Uma Shankar Kumar said.

All the train passengers are safe, he said.

Restoration measures have been taken up on a war footing, he said.

SCR's General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav is personally monitoring the situation and has rushed to the spot along with concerned officials.

Arrangements have been made to evacuate the passengers from the site of derailment.

After detaching the derailed coaches, the remaining portion of the train consisting of eight coaches moved to the Kalagapur railway station, Kumar said in a release.

Special buses have been arranged to transport the passengers from Kalagapur to Bidar railway station.

The Bidar-Hyderabad Intercity Express is rescheduled to accommodate the passengers of the derailed train, he said.

Because of the derailment, train No. 57547 Hyderabad-Purna Passenger is cancelled for today, while 57549 Hyderabad-Aurangabad Passenger is partially cancelled between Bidar and Aurangabad.

Besides, 17205 Sainagar Siridi to Kakinada Port has been diverted to run via Parbhani, Purna, Nanded, Nizamabad and Secunderabad.

Train No. 16593 Nanded-Bengaluru Express is diverted to run via Mudkhed, Nanded, Nizamabad, Secunderabad and Vikarabad.

Train No. 57548 Purna-Hyderabad Passenger is diverted to run via Mudkhed, Nanded, Nizamabad and Secunderabad.

The helpline numbers for information regarding the movement of various trains on the route are: Hyderabad- 040-23200865, Parli - 02446-223540, Vikarabad - 08416-252013, Bidar - 08482-226329, Aurangabad - 02402342034 and Bhalki - 084842622209, 07899930073.

