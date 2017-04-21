Nation, Current Affairs

Fire at Mulayam Singh Yadav's house reveals unpaid bills

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Apr 21, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 3:10 am IST
The leader has been given time till the end of the month to pay the bill.
 Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow: A minor fire at the electric meter installed at the residence of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Civil Lines residence in Etawah has put the veteran leader into an embarrassing position.

While the fire was put out within minutes, the electricity department staff that later came to restore the power supply  found that the power connection was just of 5 kW but they were consuming 40 kW. Officials later changed it to 40 kW.

Officials also discovered that Mr Mulayam power dues had accumulated to Rs 4 lakh. The leader has been given time till the end of the month to pay the bill.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

