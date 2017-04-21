Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Barkha Singh hits out at Rahul, Maken; sacked

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 9:13 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 9:14 am IST
She earlier charged Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with not meeting party leaders and being reluctant to address issues.
Delhi Mahila Congress chief Barkha Singh. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Mahila Congress chief Barkha Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Mahila Congress chief Barkha Singh, who stepped down today after attacking Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken, was removed from the party post within hours of her making the announcement.

"This is to inform that Barkha Shukla Singh has been removed from the post of president of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect," All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza said in a statement.

A defiant Singh said she will adopt legal options against her removal and said she would not quit the party, claiming herself to be a "loyal soldier" of the Congress.

However, on Friday she was expelled from the party, said reports.

"I will not quit the Congress and continue to wage my war within the party," she said, adding that "I will move the court against my illegal removal".

She earlier charged Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with not meeting party leaders and said he was "reluctant" to address "issues" within the party organisation.

"Why is he (Rahul) scared of meeting his own party members? Several senior leaders have quit the party because of this very reason - his reluctance over addressing issues that exist within the organisation," she said.

Singh, who had complained against "neglect" of women workers in ticket distribution for the municipal elections, alleged that the voice of party workers was "snubbed" and their grievances were not addressed.

"Delhi Congress president (Maken) not only misbehaved with me but also with other office bearers of Mahila Congressat his residence. When the matter was brought to the notice of Rahul Gandhi, nothing happened," said Singh, a former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Delhi Congress' chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee later said that Singh was settling her "personal grudges" and "hurting" party interests at a crucial time when MCD polls are round the corner.

"She is not a 'loyal soldier' but a back-stabber who is deliberately trying to harm the party at a crucial juncture," Mukherjee said.

Tags: delhi mahila congress, barkha singh, mcd polls, ajay maken, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio was the fastest internet service provider in March 2017

Reliance Jio topped the chart with Idea and Airtel lagging behind at 8.33Mbps and 7.66Mbps respectively. (image: yourstory.com)
 

US: Parents win battle over toddler's last name of 'Allah'

(Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: With magic, games, a band of clowns to empower kids against sex abuse

The volunteers will be trained in creating scenarios through role play while the kids will be taught how to differentiate between safe and unsafe touch.

First in Asia, Rolls-Royce DSD centre in Bengaluru

Dominic McAllister, British Deputy High Commissioner and Kishore Jayaraman, President - India & South Asia along with Rolls-Royce and HAL officials inaugurating the First Defence Service Delivery Centre in Bengaluru on Thursday

Karnataka: 250 MLD water by plugging leaks

The water pipes in core areas were 50 years old. They had to be phased out and leaks had to be plugged.(Representational image)

Karnataka opposes NEXT

Rain on demand: Cloud seeding to Karnataka's rescue?

A former director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), a scientific institution working to expand research into the meteorology of the tropics with special reference to the monsoon meteorology of India, had been roped in as a consultant, he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham