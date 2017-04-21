Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos Land Attack Missile

ANI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Majority of the frontline ships of Indian Navy, like the Kolkata, Ranvir and Teg classes of ships, are capable of firing this missile.
Land Attack variant of BrahMos Missile provides Indian Naval Ships the capability to precisely neutralise selected targets deep inland, far away from coast, from stand-off ranges at sea. (Photo: AP/Representational)
New Delhi: The Indian Navy successfully undertook the firing of BrahMos Land Attack Supersonic Cruise Missile from a ship on Friday.

This variant of Long Range BrahMos Missile was fired from Indian Naval Ship Teg, a Guided Missile Frigate, on a target on land.

BrahMos Missile has been jointly developed by India and Russia, and its Anti-Ship variant has already been inducted into Indian Navy.

Majority of the frontline ships of Indian Navy, like the Kolkata, Ranvir and Teg classes of ships, are capable of firing this missile.

Land Attack variant of BrahMos Missile provides Indian Naval Ships the capability to precisely neutralise selected targets deep inland, far away from coast, from stand-off ranges at sea.

This successful maiden firing of BrahMos Land Attack Supersonic Cruise Missile has significantly enhanced the prowess of Indian Navy and has placed India into the club of select few nations.

Tags: brahmos missile, indian navy, long range brahmos, brahmos land attack supersonic cruise missile
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

