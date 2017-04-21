Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmiris threatened in some states, ensure their safety: Rajnath to CMs

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 11:30 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 11:37 am IST
Singh's statement came after reports alleged that Kashmiri students in Rajasthan and UP were being threatened.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked all states to ensure safety of Kashmiris living in different parts of the country.

Condemning the alleged incidents of harassment of Kashmiris, the Home Minister said they are like any other Indian and an advisory is being sent by the Home Ministry to all states to ensure the safety and security of people from the Valley.

"I have come to know that there were a few incidents of misbehaviour towards Kashmiris in some places. I appeal to all Chief Ministers to ensure security of Kashmiris," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Singh's statement came in the wake of reports alleging that Kashmiri students in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were being threatened after the latest incidents of stone pelting and assault on security personnel by Kashmiri youths in the Valley.

Hoardings calling for Kashmiris to leave Uttar Pradesh have turned up in Meerut. They have been installed by an outfit called UP Navnirman Sena, whose chief Amit Jani said they had put up the banners outside institutions where Kashmiri students study.

Tags: rajnath singh, kashmiris, stone pelting, meerut news
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Bengaluru: With magic, games, a band of clowns to empower kids against sex abuse

The volunteers will be trained in creating scenarios through role play while the kids will be taught how to differentiate between safe and unsafe touch.

First in Asia, Rolls-Royce DSD centre in Bengaluru

Dominic McAllister, British Deputy High Commissioner and Kishore Jayaraman, President - India & South Asia along with Rolls-Royce and HAL officials inaugurating the First Defence Service Delivery Centre in Bengaluru on Thursday

Karnataka: 250 MLD water by plugging leaks

The water pipes in core areas were 50 years old. They had to be phased out and leaks had to be plugged.(Representational image)

Karnataka opposes NEXT

Rain on demand: Cloud seeding to Karnataka's rescue?

A former director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), a scientific institution working to expand research into the meteorology of the tropics with special reference to the monsoon meteorology of India, had been roped in as a consultant, he added.
