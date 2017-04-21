Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK symbol: EPS, OPS factions asked to submit papers till June 16

ANI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
The case pertained to an attempt to bribe an EC official by the AIADMK (Amma) leader for trying to get the party's symbol of 'two leaves'.
Dinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party. (Photo: File)
 Dinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday granted time to both the Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam factions till June 16 to submit more documents and details in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party symbol matter.

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch reached Chennai earlier on Wednesday with a notice to join an investigation related to the ousted AIADMK leader, TTV Dinakaran's 'two leaves' symbol case.

A Delhi Court had earlier on Monday sent Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the middleman alleged of striking a deal of Rs. 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol, to eight-day long police custody.

The development came after the Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, from Chandrashekhar.

Dinakaran was also named as an accused in FIR filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly offering bribe for his party's 'two leaves' symbol.

Dinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party.

Chandrasekhar was arrested from the Hyatt hotel on Sunday night and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

The case pertained to an alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official by the AIADMK (Amma) leader for trying to get the party's poll symbol of 'two leaves' in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

The polling was later cancelled by the Election Commission.

Tags: election commission, two leaves symbol issue, eps faction, ops faction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their mother Babita Kapoor's birthday with other members of the Kapoor family and relatives late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Saif, Karisma, others celebrate Babita Kapoor's birthday
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were guests on the dance-based reality show 'Nach Baliye' in an episode that was shot on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Harbhajan-Geeta groove with Sonakshi and contestants on Nach Baliye
Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra launched a song from their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann get musical at Meri Pyaari Bindu song launch
Bollywood stars were clicked at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Shraddha, Tamannaah, Sonakshi, Parineeti shine gracefully
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Kangana clearly learned those 12 lines and came,’ says Karan over her nepotism note

Karan Johar with Kangana Ranaut.
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaks, with dual camera and much more

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has speculated the Galaxy Note 8 have features that differ from those of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus significantly.
 

Karan to invite Kangana for his next party; are they burying the hatchet?

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut.
 

Major relief for Dhanush as Madras court squashes paternity claims by couple

The actor also refuted their claim while stating that this was a way to extort money from him.
 

After Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus on its way?

(Representational image)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ has complicated device architecture

Most of the components in the Galaxy S8+ are glued, making it unnecessarily complex to repair. (image:ifixit)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can't pass an order on reclaiming Kohinoor: SC

The Kohinoor diamond. (Photo: File/AFP)

EPS faction goes into huddle after OPS camp demands Sasikala's expulsion

The Panneerselvam camp had on Thursday demanded that the faction led by Palaniswami formally expel Sasikala and Dinakaran from the party. (Photo: PTI)

Reach out to people, bring positive change in their lives: Modi to babus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: With magic, games, a band of clowns to empower kids against sex abuse

The volunteers will be trained in creating scenarios through role play while the kids will be taught how to differentiate between safe and unsafe touch.

First in Asia, Rolls-Royce DSD centre in Bengaluru

Dominic McAllister, British Deputy High Commissioner and Kishore Jayaraman, President - India & South Asia along with Rolls-Royce and HAL officials inaugurating the First Defence Service Delivery Centre in Bengaluru on Thursday
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham