AIADMK symbol: EPS, OPS factions asked to submit papers till June 16

Dinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday granted time to both the Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam factions till June 16 to submit more documents and details in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party symbol matter.

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch reached Chennai earlier on Wednesday with a notice to join an investigation related to the ousted AIADMK leader, TTV Dinakaran's 'two leaves' symbol case.

A Delhi Court had earlier on Monday sent Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the middleman alleged of striking a deal of Rs. 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol, to eight-day long police custody.

The development came after the Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, from Chandrashekhar.

Dinakaran was also named as an accused in FIR filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly offering bribe for his party's 'two leaves' symbol.

Chandrasekhar was arrested from the Hyatt hotel on Sunday night and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

The case pertained to an alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official by the AIADMK (Amma) leader for trying to get the party's poll symbol of 'two leaves' in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

The polling was later cancelled by the Election Commission.