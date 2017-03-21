Nation, Current Affairs

Why no window for those who couldn't deposit old notes till Dec 31: SC to govt

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 2:57 pm IST
The apex court had sought the responses of the Centre and RBI as to why demonetised notes were not accepted till March 31 as was promised.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre why it chose not to create a separate category for those who couldn't deposit demonetised notes by December 30,2016 unlike the NRIs and people who were abroad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said that the Prime Minister, in his November 8 address, had said that those with valid reasons could deposit the demonetised currency even after December 30, 2016, till March 31, 2017.

"Prime Minister in his address had said that people with genuine difficulties can deposit the demonetised currency even after December 30, 2016, till March 31, 2017 with the RBI branches. Give us the reasons why despite having powers under the law, you did not create a category for those people who couldn't deposit the demonetised notes before December 30, 2016" the bench said.

The apex court bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said that the PM's address had given hope that those in difficulty would get a chance, till March 31, 2017, after giving valid reasons.

It also said that the government should file an affidavit by April 11 explaining the reason why the window was not created for the people having difficulty and the chance was only given to NRIs and the citizens who travelled abroad.

The SC also asked the Centre whether it intends to give a chance to those category of people with genuine reasons to deposit demonetised currency.

The apex court had on March 6 sought the responses of the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India as to why demonetized notes were not accepted till March 31 as was promised.

The Supreme Court on March 10 sought replies from the Centre and the RBI on the plea against tweaking of rules on exchange of demonetised currency.

The Prime Minister's address to the nation on the evening of November 8 last year on demonetisation and subsequent notification of the federal bank that devalued currency notes can be exchanged at RBI offices even up to March 31, 2017 were valid assurances which stood breached by the ordinance, the counsel for petitioner, Sudha Mishra, had said.

The plea has alleged that the Prime Minister and the RBI had assured the people at large that demonetised currency notes can be exchanged at banks, post offices and RBI branches till December 30, 2016 and if people are unable to deposit them by that day then they can do so till March 31, 2017 at RBI branches after complying with some formalities.

The petitioner has referred to the Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance and said it had breached the assurance.

The Ordinance said that only those who were abroad, the armed forces personnel posted in remote areas or others who can give valid reasons for not being able to deposit the cancelled notes at banks, can deposit the demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes till March 31 this year after the deadline expired on December 30, 2016.

The Centre had come out with the Ordinance making possession of a large number of scrapped notes a penal offence that will attract monetary fine.

Of the Rs 15.4 lakh crore worth of currency that was scrapped, about Rs 14 lakh crore has been deposited in banks or exchanged till December 28.

Tags: demonetisation, supreme court, js khehar, rbi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ravindra Jadeja topples R Ashwin to be world no 1 bowler in ICC Test cricket rankings

Ravindra Jadeja toppled Ravichandran Ashwin to become world number one bowler in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel named captains for Deodhar Trophy, Harbhajan in the mix

While wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel will lead India Red, Rohit Sharma will captain the India Blue side in Deodhar Trophy. (Photo: PTI)
 

Inability to bowl us out in Ranchi Test on Day 5 will be hurting India: Steve Smith
 

Samsung voice-assistant Bixby to debut with new phone

A Galaxy S8 smartphone expected to be unveiled next week will have a set of pre-installed applications that will work with Bixby, according to Samsung.
 

Kerala businessman bags costliest registration number for Rs 18 lakh

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Sometimes I feel really bad for Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP welcomes SC order on Ram Temple dispute, calls for 'sensitivity'

File photo of kar sevaks scaling the fencing of the Babri Masjid in 1992. (Photo: File)

I can call you anytime, be present in Parliament: Modi warns BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: PTI/File)

True Indian should be angry with Pak: Sena says isolate Islamabad completely

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI)

Illegal money exchange case: Chennai ED takes businessman Sekar Reddy into custody

(Representational image)

Delhi High Court pulls up Indian Air Force over 'discriminatory rules'

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham