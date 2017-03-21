Nation, Current Affairs

True Indian should be angry with Pak: Sena says isolate Islamabad completely

ANI
Published Mar 21, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the matter of Indian Sufi clerics’ disappearance should be thoroughly investigated.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Expressing grave concern over the recent episode where two Indian Sufi clerics had disappeared in Pakistan, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the Indians and Muslims in the country in particular should isolate Islamabad completely.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that this matter should be thoroughly investigated.

"I have always been saying that India should not keep any relationship with Pakistan. Their artists, their cricket team and others from the neighbouring nation should not be allowed to visit India. Even the Indians should not go there," Raut told ANI.

"Why did they (clerics) go there when they know what kind of relations both countries share? If you are a true Indian then you should be angry with Pakistan," he added while asserting that the Muslims in India must up the ante against Pakistan.

The Shiv Sena leader's remark came a day after two Indian clerics, who went missing in Pakistan returned home.

Syed Asif Nizami, the head priest of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami were welcomed at the airport yesterday by their family members and a group of well-wishers.

The duo had gone to Lahore on March 8 but went missing mid last week following which India took up the issue with Islamabad.

The two clerics also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday.

Tags: shiv sena, isolation, pakistan, sufi clerics
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ravindra Jadeja topples R Ashwin to be world no 1 bowler in ICC Test cricket rankings

Ravindra Jadeja toppled Ravichandran Ashwin to become world number one bowler in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel named captains for Deodhar Trophy, Harbhajan in the mix

While wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel will lead India Red, Rohit Sharma will captain the India Blue side in Deodhar Trophy. (Photo: PTI)
 

Inability to bowl us out in Ranchi Test on Day 5 will be hurting India: Steve Smith
 

Samsung voice-assistant Bixby to debut with new phone

A Galaxy S8 smartphone expected to be unveiled next week will have a set of pre-installed applications that will work with Bixby, according to Samsung.
 

Kerala businessman bags costliest registration number for Rs 18 lakh

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Sometimes I feel really bad for Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Illegal money exchange case: Chennai ED takes businessman Sekar Reddy into custody

(Representational image)

Delhi High Court pulls up Indian Air Force over 'discriminatory rules'

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

EC favours barring convicts from contesting polls for lifetime

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Papers filed, battle warms up for Nanjangud, Gundlupet

BJP candidate V. Srinivasprasad submits nomination papers for Nanjangud bypoll in the temple town on Monday.

Karnataka: Law soon to regulate cable TV networks

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar informed the Council on Monday that the annual turnover of cable networks runs into Rs 4000-5000 crore but the state is not getting a single rupee from them in the form of taxes which has to be set right by introducing a legislation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham