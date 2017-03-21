Telangana: Stem Osmania University decay, Governor told

Hyderabad: Forum for Nationalist Alumni of Osmania University, an outfit of BJP, has urged Governor ESL Narasimhan to provide special grant for renovation of infrastructure in Osmania University and fill vacant posts before the varsity’s Centenary celebrations begin.

Telangana state BJP president Dr K. Laxman, BJP MLC N. Ramachander Rao and others called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Dr Laxman said though the university made immense contribution for the empowerment of people by means of education, it is passing through critical times due to neglect by successive government, including the present dispensation.

Besides poor state of some of the university buildings, especially hostels, the university is also hit due to paucity of staff. The memorandum said that of the 1,267 budgeted posts sanctioned the three decades ago, the university has only 553 regular teachers, indicating 54 per cent of the posts are vacant.

As against the Rs 400 crore needed, the government sanctioned only Rs 238 crore which added to university woes, Dr Laxman said.