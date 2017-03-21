Nation, Current Affairs

Prashant Kishor gets praise from Congress for Punjab win

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his team's ‘work was absolutely critical to the victory’.
Prashant Kishor
 Prashant Kishor

Chandigarh: Political strategist Prashant Kishor has got some belated praise from the Congress, with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying his team's "work was absolutely critical to the victory".

"Fully endorse this! As I have said many times before, PK and his team and their work was absolutely critical to our victory in Punjab! (sic)", he wrote on Twitter.

His tweet came days after a UP Congress leader pasted a poster outside the party office in Lucknow over the weekend, offering five lakhs in exchange for locating Kishor.

Kishor has offered no comment to the media over the party's drubbing in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in which it was reduce to single-digit strength (7) in the 403-member House.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted: "Congress party values hard work and contribution of PK and team and rejects the propaganda by vested interests (sic)."

Singh, who led his party to a resounding victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, had already lost two consecutive state elections.

He had sought help of Kishor, considered a key factor in the BJP's win the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the Grand Alliance's victory in Bihar Assembly elections.

Kishor notched a hat-trick by successfully strategizing the Congress's campaign in Punjab. The Congress bagged 77 seats in the 117-seat assembly.

He was the brain behind Punjab Congress's programmes like 'Coffee with Captain' and 'Punjab Da Kaptan' to drum up support for the party.

Party leaders said he had organised interactions of college students with Singh and appointed local 'kaptans' for the campaign.

They said Singh was so happy with his strategy that he suggested party Vice President Rahul Gandhi to rope him in for the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: prashant kishore, congress, amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
 

Afterglow and thrill from sex lasts for more than 2 days: study

There is a natural cycle that causes this (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ravindra Jadeja topples R Ashwin to be world no 1 bowler in ICC Test cricket rankings

Ravindra Jadeja toppled Ravichandran Ashwin to become world number one bowler in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel named captains for Deodhar Trophy, Harbhajan in the mix

While wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel will lead India Red, Rohit Sharma will captain the India Blue side in Deodhar Trophy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With poem on 'trishul, Yogi', poet 'hurts Hindu sentiments', police complaint filed

Poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: Facebook/Srijato Bandyopadhyay)

‘Slip of tongue’: Chandrababu Naidu clarifies remark on corruption in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Not against Ram Temple but SC should give final verdict: Muslim clerics

Priests perform Shila Pujan of stones for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP welcomes SC order on Ram Temple dispute, calls for 'sensitivity'

File photo of kar sevaks scaling the fencing of the Babri Masjid in 1992. (Photo: File)

I can call you anytime, be present in Parliament: Modi warns BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham