Nation, Current Affairs

Mystery deepens as Indian clerics return home

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 21, 2017, 4:56 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 4:57 am IST
Asif Nizami said he was blindfolded and taken to some undisclosed place.
Head priest Syed Asif Nizami (L) and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami, who went missing in Pakistan last week, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Head priest Syed Asif Nizami (L) and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami, who went missing in Pakistan last week, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The head priest of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, who along with another cleric had gone missing in Pakistan for days, returned home on Monday with their disappearance still shrouded in mystery amid reports they had been picked up by the ISI.

Syed Asif Nizami, 80, the chief priest of the sufi shrine and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami flew back by a Pakistan International Airlines flight and met external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who had taken up their case with Pakistan Prime Minister’s adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz.

Though the two clerics did not divulge much about what happened during this period, Asif Nizami, however said, he was blindfolded and taken to some undisclosed place.

“I was sitting at the Lahore Airport, carrying my boarding pass when suddenly some people came and told me there were some details lacking in my passport.
“When the flight was about to depart, I was asked to accompany them. I felt helpless. Soon 8-10 people surrounded me and I was taken out through another gate,” he said.

Sajid Nizami, son of Asif Nizami, alleged that the duo was “taken away” after a news report appeared in a Karachi-based Urdu daily which claimed they had links with Indian external intelligence agency RAW.

On reports that both of them could not be contacted as they were in interior Sindh where there was no communication network, Nazim Ali Nizami strongly rejected the claim.

“We did not have visa for Sindh interior region, so how could we have gone there? The reports that we could not be contacted because of network issues is totally false,” Nazim said.

Tags: muslim clerics, syed asif nizami, nazim ali nizami indian clerics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala businessman bags costliest registration number for Rs 18 lakh

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Sometimes I feel really bad for Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli
 

Things heat up as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith exchange verbal blows in press conference

Virat Kohli alleged that some Australian players unnecessarily taunted the Indian team physio Patric Farhart but Australian skipper Steve Smith denied the claim after the end of third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pujara-Saha partnership is the best I have seen, says Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara (202) and Wriddhiman Saha (117) steered India to 603 for nine against Australia and gave the team a substantial 152-run lead. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly in ‘conflict of interest’ as per new BCCI constitution?

Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of the India A side, also has a mentor role with IPL side Delhi Daredevils, which means that he can be in a direct conflict of interest. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth for first time

A female chimpanzee sitting down near the dead body of a young male, selecting a firm stem of grass, and intently removing debris from his teeth. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Bellandur Lake - NGT notices to 2 companies

The Namma Bengaluru Foundation had impleaded into the Bellandur Lake fire case on February 22.

KCDC compost unit: BBMP gives in to protests

By Wednesday or Thursday, the residents expect to have a meeting with BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad and Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George.

Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy to launch own cab app to help drivers

HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Will the froth at Varthur subside at last?

File photo of froth coming out of Varthur lake

No water, power: Our patience is running dry

RWAs however, have prepared for the worst and are actively campaigning for conservation measures like rainwater harvesting and solar-powered appliances.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham