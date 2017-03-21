Nation, Current Affairs

I can call you anytime, be present in Parliament: Modi warns BJP MPs

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
The PM added wryly that he can do a lot of things but cannot be present in the Houses on their behalf.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over lack of quorum often causing delay in Parliament's functioning and asked BJP members to ensure their presence, saying he can call any of them any time.

He told them at a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that attending Parliament is their basic responsibility and added wryly that he can do a lot of things but cannot be present in the Houses on their behalf.

Modi ticked off parliamentarians after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar spoke about incidents of lack of quorum in both the Houses, including yesterday, prompting the Prime Minister to say it should not be about requesting MPs to be present as it is their basic responsibility.

BJP members said he told them that it did not matter to him if they were in the Central Hall, a place to host joint sittings of Parliament where MPs often meet for informal conversation, as what is important is that they should be inside the Houses.

"I can call any of you any time," he told them, a member said, adding that Modi sounded unhappy over absenteeism. Modi had in the past also asked members to ensure their presence but this is the first time he has spoken about in such detail and talked tough.

He recalled remarks of an RSS functionary that though the Hindutva organisation had spread far and wide, and its members had a lot of work to do but did not have time to attend shakha.

Likewise, MPs too seemed to have so much of work that they do not have time to attend Parliament, which should not be the case, he said.

As representatives of lakhs of people of their constituency, it is their job to attend the House proceedings, he said.

In his briefing, Kumar said Modi also laid out the "road map" for the party as it gears up to celebrate its foundation day on April 6 and Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

Tags: narendra modi, mps, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ravindra Jadeja topples R Ashwin to be world no 1 bowler in ICC Test cricket rankings

Ravindra Jadeja toppled Ravichandran Ashwin to become world number one bowler in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel named captains for Deodhar Trophy, Harbhajan in the mix

While wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel will lead India Red, Rohit Sharma will captain the India Blue side in Deodhar Trophy. (Photo: PTI)
 

Inability to bowl us out in Ranchi Test on Day 5 will be hurting India: Steve Smith
 

Samsung voice-assistant Bixby to debut with new phone

A Galaxy S8 smartphone expected to be unveiled next week will have a set of pre-installed applications that will work with Bixby, according to Samsung.
 

Kerala businessman bags costliest registration number for Rs 18 lakh

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Sometimes I feel really bad for Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

True Indian should be angry with Pak: Sena says isolate Islamabad completely

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI)

Illegal money exchange case: Chennai ED takes businessman Sekar Reddy into custody

(Representational image)

Delhi High Court pulls up Indian Air Force over 'discriminatory rules'

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

EC favours barring convicts from contesting polls for lifetime

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Papers filed, battle warms up for Nanjangud, Gundlupet

BJP candidate V. Srinivasprasad submits nomination papers for Nanjangud bypoll in the temple town on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham