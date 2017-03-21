BCCI gives names of judges to oversee IPL in Hyderabad

B. Vijayasen Reddy, counsel for the HCA, submitted that there was no need for an administrator as the HCA has limited role in conducting of IPL matches. (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: The BCCI on Monday submitted the names of two retired judges in a sealed cover to Hyderabad High Court who could be requested to function as administrators to facilitate the smooth conduct of IPL matches in Hyderabad scheduled for this April.

Meanwhile, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akhter reserved its orders while concluding hearing on a miscellaneous petition by the BCCI seeking appointment of an administrator or observer to oversee the functioning of HCA for the forthcoming IPL matches.

The BCCI, during the hearing of a PIL by advocate Govinda Reddy, seeking to direct the Hyderabad Cricket Association to implement the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee, moved the application requesting the court to appoint the observer or administrator.

B. Vijayasen Reddy, counsel for the HCA, submitted that there was no need for an administrator as the HCA has limited role in conducting of IPL matches and most of the arrangements will be looked after by the franchise of the IPL.

He submitted that the BCCI has to pay the arrears to the HCA for earlier matches and if is done, then it has no objection to the appointment of the observer or administrator.

Counsel for the BCCI said that if the HCA produced the list of arrears, the BCCI would make the payment. He said submitted that they have suggested names of a retired judge of Supreme Court and a retired judge of the High Court to appoint as administrators to oversee the management of matches. The bench said that it will pronounce its decision on appointment of administrator soon.