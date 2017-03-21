Nation, Current Affairs

2.75 crore listed poor in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Civil supplies minister Etala Rajendar says figure shows largescale diversion of sop rice.
The government spends Rs 6,380 crore a year to supply these families rice at Rs 1 a kg, purchasing it at Rs 29 in the open.
 The government spends Rs 6,380 crore a year to supply these families rice at Rs 1 a kg, purchasing it at Rs 29 in the open.

Hyderabad: Out of the 3.5 crore people in the state, 2.75 crore are below the poverty line according to statistics available with the civil supplies department.

The government spends Rs 6,380 crore a year to supply these families rice at Rs 1 a kg, purchasing it at Rs 29 in the open. Of this, the Centre’s subsidy is Rs 3,715 crore and the state pays Rs 2,655 crore.

Civil supplies minister Etala Rajendar told the Assembly on Monday that these figures showed that the BPL statistics were wrong and proved that there was largescale diversion of subsidised rice to the open market.

To rectify this, he said, the government was conducting inspections of BPL families to weed out bogus beneficiaries.

Cancellation should not be unjust: Opposition parties
Officials have been gathering data from RTA, municipalities, electricity departments to detect whether beneficiaries own four-wheelers, pay more than Rs 1,000 as property tax a year or power bills exceed Rs 1,000 per month.

The BPL cards of families that exceed the limit will be cancelled. Opposition parties raised a strong objection to the government cancelling food security cards based on this data.

“The government is providing loans for the poor to buy cars, who run taxis for their livelihood. Is it fair to cancel their ration cards just because they own a car,” asked BJP LP leader G. Kishan Reddy.

“Many poor people in slums own houses on 50 sq. yard plots. They build additional floors to accommodate their children after they get married. They pay property tax promptly. Houses having three to four families get a power bill of over Rs 1,000 per month. Why should they be punished for paying taxes and bills promptly,” Mr Reddy asked.

He demanded printing the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the food security cards along with those of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the Centre’s subsidy was more than that of the state.

Mr Rajendar dismissed the Opposition’s claims that cards were being cancelled based on data obtained from these departments. “We are sending teams to such households and inquiring into all the details on the spot. If it is found that their income is within the prescribed limits, we are not cancelling the cards,” he said.

Tags: bpl families, bpl cards, subsidy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sometimes I feel really bad for Cheteshwar Pujara: Virat Kohli
 

Things heat up as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith exchange verbal blows in press conference

Virat Kohli alleged that some Australian players unnecessarily taunted the Indian team physio Patric Farhart but Australian skipper Steve Smith denied the claim after the end of third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pujara-Saha partnership is the best I have seen, says Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara (202) and Wriddhiman Saha (117) steered India to 603 for nine against Australia and gave the team a substantial 152-run lead. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly in ‘conflict of interest’ as per new BCCI constitution?

Rahul Dravid, who is the coach of the India A side, also has a mentor role with IPL side Delhi Daredevils, which means that he can be in a direct conflict of interest. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth for first time

A female chimpanzee sitting down near the dead body of a young male, selecting a firm stem of grass, and intently removing debris from his teeth. (Photo: Youtube)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Handscomb, Marsh help Australia draw Ranchi Test

Australia, who began their second innings 152 runs adrift of the hosts, were in deep trouble after being reduced to 63-4 in Ranchi before Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Shaun Marsh (53) put on 124 for the fifth wicket. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Treat for bike enthusiasts

Separate races will be held for different variants of Bajaj Pulsar bikes RS 200, NS & AS 200 and 220 through the festival.

Halting traffic, delaying flights for ministers 'on duty' is fine: Uma Bharti

Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti. (Photo: PTI)

Hours after Yogi takes over as CM, 2 slaughterhouses sealed in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leaves after a meeting in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Zakir Naik PMLA case: ED attaches Rs 18.37 crore assets of IRF, others

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and Mumbai Police raids the Islamic Research Foundation office headed by Zakir Naik at Dongri in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Manipuris hypnotised by muscle power of politics: Irom Sharmila

Irom Sharmila being welcomes by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at the Thiruvananthapuram railway station. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham