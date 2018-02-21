Serving people my priority, says Kamal Haasan ahead of political party launch

Kamal Haasan said, 'By entering politics, my responsibilities have increased. Anyone from any profession can enter politics. Everyone with intent and passion can come into politics.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rameswaram: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, on Wednesday met the leaders of the fishermen association at Rameswaram.

Addressing the media at Rameswaram, Kamal Haasan said, "My political journey begins. Serving people is my priority. I live in people's hearts."

The actor-turned-politician added that APJ Abdul Kalam was an inspiration for him.

"By entering politics, my responsibilities have increased. Anyone from any profession can enter politics. Everyone with intent and passion can come into politics," the actor said.

Interacting with the fishermen association Kamal Haasan said, "I want to get introduced to all you leaders. I wanted to introduce my press friends to you guys."

"The Government (AIADMK) has not thought of us in the last four years. The fishermen here (at Rameswaram) are in deep trouble. The jails here (at Rameswaram) are in a bad state. Thank you for listening to us, our fishemen friend," fishemen association leader told Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be attending the meeting. He added, "Some others will also try to be present. Chandrababu Naidu called me last night (Tuesday). Everyone keeps asking me what my political inclinations are, I asked Chandrababu Naidu. He told me not to worry about that. He said the people's request will be the political inclination."

"I don't see too many differences between films and politics. Both of them need the support of people just about equally, but the responsibility in politics is a lot bigger. Whatever money I have is the money of the public," Haasan added.

Talking about selecting February 21 as the date to make the announcement, Kamal Haasan said, "I chose February 21 to make this announcement because today is International Mother Language Day, hence I chose today."

The actor further said, "I will take only the good from different political ideologies."

Kamal Haasan said that he is a big fan of Mahatma Gandhi and also added that he will unveil party vision in Madurai.

Earlier on Wednesday, the actor visited former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence.

The actor had arrived in Rameshwaram on Tuesday night and was given a rousing welcome by his supporters.

The 62-year-old’s supporters raised slogans "Hail Varungala Muthalvere (Hail future chief minister)", "Hail Kamal Haasan” as he arrived in his native Ramanathapuram district in southern Tamil Nadu.

Haasan, in a tweet, welcomed people to attend his party launch to "create a new era".