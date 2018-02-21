search on deccanchronicle.com
Prospects for Kamal Haasan's party is marginal in TN, says Veerapa Moily

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said chances for Kamal Haasan's party is weak unless they have superior regional agenda.
Veerappa Moily said Congress will be 'very strongly' with DMK in Tamil Nadu, adding his party would continue to strive to strengthen its base in the state, even while aligning with the DMK for the present. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, on Wednesday, said veteran actor Kamal Haasan's party in Tamil Nadu does not have much political space to grow and sees its prospects on its own steam "very marginal".

The former Union Minister, who had served as Congress in-charge of the southern state many years ago, said DMK and AIADMK are dominant regional political parties in the state, where superstar Rajinikanth has also announced plans to float his own outfit.

 

"So, I don't think there will be much (political) space left for other regional parties, unless they align with these mainstream regional parties (DMK and AIADMK)," Moily told news agency PTI.

"I think the prospects for Kamal Haasan's party is very marginal. I don't think there is much space left by these two dominant regional forces," Moily said.

"Unless they (Kamal Haasan's party) have a regional agenda of their own which is better than DMK and AIADMK, what space they will occupy? He (Kamal Haasan) must have thought AIADMK will collapse, and he can occupy that space, I don't think that is happening," the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

He said, the Congress will be "very strongly" with DMK in Tamil Nadu, adding his party would continue to strive to strengthen its base in the state, even while aligning with the DMK for the present.

Meanwhile, Moily dismissed perception in some quarters that Sonia Gandhi continuing as Parliamentary party leader and Chairperson of UPA is creating two power centres in the Congress, led by her son Rahul Gandhi.

"No, that can never be," he said, adding, the role of Sonia and Rahul are "complementary and not contradictory", and there is no conflict of interest.

Describing Sonia as an "inspirational leader", the Lok Sabha member said she is the right person to manage UPA and dealing in matters pertaining to alliance with other like-minded parties, particularly on the floor level and certain adjustments to be made with other political outfits, while Rahul concentrates on organisational matters.

Kamal Haasan on Wednesday paid a visit to the house of former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam at Rameswaram, before he launches his party later in the day.

