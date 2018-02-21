search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI questions Rotomac pens owner, son in Delhi over Rs 3,695 cr loan case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
The CBI also carried out raids at Vikram Kothari's residence and establishments in Kanpur.
Denying any wrongdoing, Rotomac oens owner Vikram Kothari said, 'Yes, I took a loan from the bank but it is wrong information that I haven't paid.' (Photo: File)
 Denying any wrongdoing, Rotomac oens owner Vikram Kothari said, 'Yes, I took a loan from the bank but it is wrong information that I haven't paid.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday said that the questioning of Vikram Kothari, promoter of Rotomac pens, and his son Rahul Kothari, is underway at its headquarter in Delhi in connection with a Rs 3,695 crore loan default case. The the two were brought in the national capital from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Tuesday night.

The CBI had also carried out raids at the billionaire's home and establishments in Kanpur.

 

Vikram Kothari and his son were also questioned all day on Tuesday.

Also read: Rotomac owner Deepak Kothari pens bank fraud

Denying any wrongdoing, Vikram Kothari has said, "Yes, I took a loan from the bank but it is wrong information that I haven't paid.”

The CBI has registered a case based after the Bank of Baroda, one of the banks from which Vikram Kothari had taken loans, filed a complaint of loan default against the pen company’s owner.

Kothari had obtained Rs 2,919 crore from the consortium of seven banks -- Bank of India (Rs 754.77 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 456.63 crore), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 771.07 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 458.95 crore), Allahabad Bank (Rs 330.68 crore), Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 49.82 crore) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (Rs 97.47 crore), the FIR by the CBI said.

Also read: I-T dept had raided Nirav Modi last year after Govt's note ban, say sources

The Rotomac case came just days after the CBI initiated probe into the massive PNB fraud in which bank officials of the state-owned Punjab National Bank assisted diamantaire Nirav Modi and others get credit from overseas banks using fake guarantees. Nirav Modi and his family fled from the country in the first week of January.

According to a report in NDTV, Kothari was declared a wilful defaulter in February 2017. He contested it in the Allahabad High Court and won but allegedly didn't pay his dues. All through 2017r, various properties belonging to him and his family members were auctioned by banks in an attempt to recover some of their dues.

Despite his financial troubles, Kothari hardly cut back on his lavish lifestyle. His sprawling 4,000 square yard 'Santushti' mansion and a fleet of luxury vehicles are well known in Kanpur.

Also read: Rotomac bank fraud: I-T dept attaches 14 bank a/cs including 3 of Vikram Kothari

Vikram Kothari's father Mansukhbhai Kothari established the 'Pan Parag' brand that went on to become a huge success.

In 1999, after the Kotharis split, Vikram took charge of the family's stationery and pens enterprise while his younger brother Deepak Kothari took control of the Pan Parag empire.

Tags: rotomac fraud, vikram kothari, rahul kothari, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Parents come and ask me how to make their daughters good wrestlers: Sakshi Malik

Asked how she prepares mentally ahead of each bout, the grappler stated it all boiled down to training well. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amitabh Bachchan faces Twitter fury over apparent dig at Harsha Bhogle, commentators

Back in 2016, Bachchan had hit back at Indian commentators following the Men in Blue’s thrilling victory over Bangladesh in the ICC World Twenty20. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists believe pigeons could help us tackle human diseases

Scientists believe pigeons could help us tackle human diseases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman overhears man bragging about cheating girlfriend, uses Facebook to warn her

Meanwhile the search for the cheater is still going on (Photo: Facebook/AFP)
 

Jailed suspected drug dealer hasn’t used loo for 34 days and counting

The 24-year-old Lemarr Chambers has now spent 34 days behind bars while police wait for him to excrete drugs they believe he swallowed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PNB fraud case: SC adjourns hearing to Mar 16 as Centre opposes PIL

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said it was at present not 'saying anything on the matter' and listed the PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda for further hearing on March 16. (Photo: File)

My spectacles fell, I was shocked: Delhi chief secy recalls full incident of assault

The AAP has refuted Prakash's allegation and also lodged a complaint against the chief secretary under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Photo: ANI)

No action against Priya Prakash Varrier till further notice, says SC

Supreme Court also restrained states from registering any further FIR in matter related to actor Priya Prakash Varrier and 'Oru Adaar Love' director, Omar Lulu. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Serving people my priority, says Kamal Haasan ahead of political party launch

Kamal Haasan said, 'By entering politics, my responsibilities have increased. Anyone from any profession can enter politics. Everyone with intent and passion can come into politics.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Uninvited at Davos, Nirav Modi still seen with PM, mocks Shatrughan Sinha

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has been attacking the Modi-government for quite some time now. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham