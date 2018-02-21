search on deccanchronicle.com
My spectacles fell, I was shocked: Delhi chief secy recalls full incident of assault

ANI
Published Feb 21, 2018, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 12:52 pm IST
The chief secretary alleged that the AAP MLAs abused him at Arvind Kejriwal's residence and threatened to file false cases against him.
The AAP has refuted Prakash's allegation and also lodged a complaint against the chief secretary under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Photo: ANI)
 The AAP has refuted Prakash's allegation and also lodged a complaint against the chief secretary under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: As the alleged manhandling of the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by few AAP MLAs intensified on Tuesday, the former wrote to DCP North narrating the entire incident.

In a letter, the chief secretary alleged that the AAP MLAs abused him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and also threatened him to file false cases against him including under the SC/ST Act.

 

"My spectacles fell on the ground. I was in a state of shock. With difficulty I was able to leave the room and get into my official car and leave the chief minister's residence," he said.

However, the AAP has refuted Prakash's allegation and also lodged a complaint against the chief secretary under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal said, "We have lodged a complaint with SC/ST Commission against the casteist comments made by the Delhi Chief Secretary. We had asked him about an area where people were not getting basic facilities like medicine, the Chief Secretary suddenly shouted 'maine Daliton ki thekedaari nahi le rakhi hai'. His temper was high. He said 'you are not fit to be an MLA, I will only reply to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi."

Here is the full text of Prakash's letter:

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF SECRETARY, DELHI

1. Yesterday, i.e on 19.2.2018, I was informed on telephone around 8.45 pm by Advisor to Chief Minister Shri V K Jain that I have to reach CM's Residence at 12.00 midnight to discuss with Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister the issue of difficulty in release of certain TV Advertisement relating to completion of 3 years of current Government in Delhi. I suggested that the meeting could be held on 20.02.2018 in the morning. However, it was reiterated by Advisor to CM at 9pm and again at around 10.00 pm that the meeting has been scheduled by CM at 12 midnight. Prior to this message from Advisor to CM, the Dy. CM had also called me around 6.55 pm and had informed if the matter of release of TV advertisement is not resolved by evening, I should reach CM residence at 12.00 midnight to discuss the issue. I had already explained to Dy. CM earlier that any advertisement to be released should not be in contravention of Supreme Court guidelines.

2. Advisor to CM again called me around 11.20pm to confirm that I have left for CM's residence for the meeting. Thereafter I left my residence in my official car and driver along with my PSO and reached CM's residence at midnight.

3. On arrival of CM's residence, I met Sri V K Jain advisor to CM and thereafter both of us were taken to the front room where Chief Minister (Shri Arvind Kejriwal) and deputy Chief Minister (Shri Manish Sisodia ) and around 11 MLAs / persons were present. CM told me that persons present in the room were MLAs and they had come to ask him about Government's publicity program on completion of three years. One of the MLAs firmly shut the door of the room. I was made to sit in between Shri Amanatullah Khan and another person/MLA on a 3-seater sofa. CM directed me to answer the MLAs and explain the reason for the delay in release of the TV campaign. I explained to them that the officers were bound by the guidelines laid down by Hon. Supreme Court and advertisement to be released must be in consonance with the said guidelines.

4. The MLAs started shouting at me and abused me while blaming me and the bureaucracy for not doing enough publicity of the Government. One MLA, whom I can identify, threatened that I will be confined in the room entire night unless I agree to release TV campaign. A threat was made that I will be implicated in false cases including under the SC/ST Act. The MLAs whom I can identify became more aggressive and abusive extending threat to my life. Then suddenly Shri Amanatullah Khan, MLA and the person/ MLA on my left side, whom I can identify, without any provocation from my side, started hitting and assaulting me and hit several blows with fists on my head and temple. My spectacles fell on the ground. I was in a state of shock. With difficulty I was able to leave the room and get into my official car and leave CM residence. At no stage did I retaliate or provoke any person in the room despite confinement, criminal intimidation by extending threat to my life, and assault by several MLAs while I was discharging my official duties.

5. I request you to take action as per law as the assault was premeditated and in conspiracy of all present with intention to criminally intimidate, cause hurt with motive to deter me from the discharge of my lawful duty and compel me to follow unlawful directions. None of the persons present in the room made any effort to save me.

Tags: delhi chief secretary, anshu prakash, aap mlas, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




