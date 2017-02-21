Nation, Current Affairs

TN CM orders release of Rs 2,247 crore relief assistance to 32 lakh farmers

PTI
Survey estimated that Rs 2,247 cr as relief would have to be disbursed to 32,30,191 farmers who suffered crop losses in 50,34,237 acres.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy today ordered remittance of Rs 2,247 crore as farm input relief assistance to bank accounts of 32 lakh farmers who suffered crop losses in view of the drought.

The assistance would be given at the rate of Rs 5,465 per acre for affected paddy and other irrigation crops, Rs 3,000 for rain fed crops, Rs 7,287 per acre for long-term crops and between Rs 2,428 and Rs 3,000 per acre for silk worm rearing.

In an official release, the Chief Minister said a survey by revenue and agriculture departments has been completed to provide relief to farmers.

The survey estimated that Rs 2,247 crore as relief would have to be disbursed to 32,30,191 farmers who had suffered crop losses in about 50,34,237 acres.

He said besides the assistance, 14.99 lakh farmers who have opted for crop insurance would be able to get from between Rs 4,800 to Rs 69,000 as compensation, depending on factors like the affected crop, losses and the district.

"I have ordered all requisite relief measures by keenly monitoring the drought situation," he said.

Palaniswami recalled that last year between October 1 and December 31 (North East monsoon), though an average of 440 mm rainfall was due, only 168.03 mm precipitation was recorded, leading to severe drought.

During field surveys, it was found that 13,305 out of a total of 16,682 revenue villages were affected.

