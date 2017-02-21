Nation, Current Affairs

Terrorists cannot expect leniency from courts: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 21, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 3:13 am IST
The Supreme Court said it would be better for those involved in killing of innocents to forget their families.
Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that terrorists who are accused of killing citizens indiscriminately cannot expect leniency from courts for grant of parole or interim bail.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul rejected the plea of Mohad Naushad sentenced to life term in the Lajpat Nagar blast case in the capital seeking parole or interim bail for a month to attend his daughter’s wedding in March.     

The accused has been sentenced to a life term in connection with the 1996 blasts in which 13 people were killed and over 38 injured.

Counsel Siddharth Dave pointed out that the accused had already spent over 20 years in custody and pleaded for leniency on this count. He argued that the accused had already undergone a sentence for carrying explosives under the Arms and Explosives Act.

Dismissing the petition the CJI told the counsel “This is such a heinous crime. Those who carry out such activities must realize that this is the end of the families. You can’t kill citizens indiscriminately and say I have my family, my sons, my daughters, etc. You cannot have both. Either this or that. If you want to kill discriminately you cannot say family. Once you kill, that’s the end of your family.”

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Mira Rajput threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday for her husband Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on February 25. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Mira gets B-Town stars for hubby Shahid's birthday bash
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia get involved in crazy acts on Kapil Sharma's comedy show
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers at various locations on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Kangana, Shahid, Big B, Sidharth make stylish appearances
Ekta Kapoor threw a bash late Saturday for her friends and several Bollywood celebrities were seen outside the restaurant. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Madhavan, Sooraj, others party with Ekta Kapoor
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mirchi Music Awards held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Varun-Alia, Arijit, Badshah, others look stylish at music awards
After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Rags to riches journey of Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, now wants to buy a house for his parents in a good Hyderabad locality. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Rising Pune Supergiants for ‘disgraceful’ MS Dhoni sacking

MS Dhoni was removed as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants in favour of Australian captain Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sports Minister felicitates Indian blind cricket team

India beat Pakistan to win the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Pakistani stuntman bends iron rod with teeth, pulls loaded minibus

Pakistani stuntman Ghulam Farooq. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Is ladki ka kuch nahi hone waala': Aditya Chopra's words on first meeting Kangana

She appeared alongside her 'Rangoon' co-star, Saif Ali Khan.
 

Video: Science teacher proposes to maths teacher in front of the class

The video is going viral (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bank of Baroda peon aspirants stage protest

bank of baroda protest

Currency gang busted: Rs 2.17 lakh counterfeit notes seized, 4 held

Kurnool SP A. Ravikrishna with the fake currency seized in Kurnool on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Committee to discuss Andhra Pradesh capital designs

Amaravati capital

Vizag: Glitches in RTO online

Authorities are in the process of chalking out a new system to sell these numbers at high prices. (Representational Image)

Six from AP selected for Mt. Everest expedition to

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham