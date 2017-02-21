Terrorists cannot expect leniency from courts: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that terrorists who are accused of killing citizens indiscriminately cannot expect leniency from courts for grant of parole or interim bail.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul rejected the plea of Mohad Naushad sentenced to life term in the Lajpat Nagar blast case in the capital seeking parole or interim bail for a month to attend his daughter’s wedding in March.

The accused has been sentenced to a life term in connection with the 1996 blasts in which 13 people were killed and over 38 injured.

Counsel Siddharth Dave pointed out that the accused had already spent over 20 years in custody and pleaded for leniency on this count. He argued that the accused had already undergone a sentence for carrying explosives under the Arms and Explosives Act.

Dismissing the petition the CJI told the counsel “This is such a heinous crime. Those who carry out such activities must realize that this is the end of the families. You can’t kill citizens indiscriminately and say I have my family, my sons, my daughters, etc. You cannot have both. Either this or that. If you want to kill discriminately you cannot say family. Once you kill, that’s the end of your family.”