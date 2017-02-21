Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: House panel kept waiting for data on encroachments lands

After the field trip, the House Committee will be submitting its recommendations to the Assembly Speaker.
Hyderabad: The TS Legislature Committee on ‘Illegal Sale/ Occupation of Government Lands’ has directed the authorities to provide state-wide details on the extent of land under encroachments under various categories.

Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary had constituted the House Committee during the course of debate in the TS Assembly in 2015 on alleged illegal buying of assigned lands for the hatcheries owned. According to BJP MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, one of the members of the Committee, though the panel had sought details of government lands, officials have not provided any.

However, according to a senior official working with House Committee,  there are no records or information available with the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration or with any other agency of the government on the total extent of government land in the state, extent of assigned lands, Endowments lands and Bhoodhan lands.  

“The Committee has asked officials to provide the total information on extend of land in these four categories. The officials’ response is that they are on the job, collecting information from the districts,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the Committee, after going through various aspects and chronological information on lands in Industrial Park, Rampur in Jangaon district, finally decided to visit the site on February 27 before submitting its recommendations to the Assembly Speaker.

