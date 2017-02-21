Nation, Current Affairs

‘Telangana fighters’ on collision course; TJAC’s ‘unemployment rally’ fumes TRS

TRS and TJAC, which had fought shoulder-to-shoulder for achieving statehood during 2009-13, have now become archrivals.
Women greet TJAC chairman Prof. Kodandaram (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The TRS government and the TJAC are bracing for a major showdown over unemployment on February 22. Both the TRS and TJAC, which had fought shoulder-to-shoulder for achieving statehood during 2009-13, have now become archrivals.

While TRS leaders are levelling allegations against TJAC chairman Prof. Kodandaram, even to the extent of he facing “criminal cases’ and having ‘Maoist connections’ etc., the TJAC chief has been maintaining restraint saying that he was only questioning the failures of the TRS government to provide government jobs to the youth in the new state as promised during separate statehood agitation. This will be the first time the TJAC will hit the streets along with students after formation of Telangana State in 2014.

Students from all across the states have been mobilised for the “unemployment rally”; the TJAC chief personally touring all the districts over the last one month to garner support of students. The Opposition parties and students organisations have extended support to the rally.

This has led to TRS leaders accusing Prof. Kodandaram of provoking students against the government and conspiring to create law and problems in the city by instigating violence for his selfish interest.

TRS ministers and legislators are targeting Prof. Kodandaram saying that he was misleading students with wrong data on jobs provided by TS government over the past 30 months.

While the government has been claiming that it has already filled 28,627 jobs by conducting recruitment exams and another 75,000 jobs are in various stages of recruitment, the TJAC dismissed it as ‘jugglery of figures’.

Prof Kodandaram said, “Official data reveals that they have only filled 5,936 jobs through the TSPSC. Another 10,000 jobs were filled in corporations like Singareni, RTC and electricity department. For the rest, either only announcements were made or notifications issued.” TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy rubbished this argument, saying notifications amount to filling up of vacancies.

