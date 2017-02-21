Nation, Current Affairs

Shurhozelie Liezietsu is new chief minister of Nagaland

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 21, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Guwahati: The ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland on Monday elected Naga Peoples’ Front president Shurhozelie Liezietsu, 81, as the new Chief Minister. The state’s senior-most MLA will replace T.R. Zeliang.

Mr Zeliang had stepped down on Sunday following pressure from tribal organisations who were against his decision to hold civic body polls with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Tribal leaders of Nagaland Tribal Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) were spearheading the agitation which has paralysed the state machinery for the past 24 days.

Though a delegation led by Mr Liezietsu on Monday visited Raj Bhawan and staked claim to form the government, Governor P.B. Acharya is yet to invite them to form the government.

Sources close to Raj Bhawan said that Mr Acharya is waiting for the withdrawal of the agitation by NTAC and JCC before taking a decision. Highly placed sources in Kohima said that BJP central leadership wanted to go with NPF’s choice instead of forcing a leader of their choice.

Pointing out that NPF is expected to win some seats in Manipur, sources said that the BJP, anticipating the need for NPF’s support in case they get the opportunity to form the government in Manipur, didn’t want to strain their relationship with NPF by backing Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP.

