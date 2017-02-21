Nation, Current Affairs

PETA to move SC against laws allowing Jallikattu, Kambala

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2017, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 8:10 pm IST
Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu, while Kambala is a buffalo race in Karnataka.
The bull tamers are seen trying to tame the sporting bull that is released into arena at jallikattu in Avaniyapuram near Madurai on Sunday.(Photo: K. Manikandan)
 The bull tamers are seen trying to tame the sporting bull that is released into arena at jallikattu in Avaniyapuram near Madurai on Sunday.(Photo: K. Manikandan)

New Delhi: Animal rights group PETA today said it will move the Supreme Court challenging the legislation passed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka state assemblies allowing Jallikattu and Kambala respectively.

However, the body has not yet decided on whether it will challenge the state assembly legislations separately or together.

"We will challenge the legislations in the Supreme Court. We will do it in the next few days. We are consulting our lawyers on whether to challenge both the state laws together or separately," Manilal Valliyate, Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India, said.

On January 31, the apex Court had refused to stay the new legislation while hearing the petitions of a number of animal welfare bodies. However, it had permitted the associations to amend their pending petitions for challenging the law.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu, while Kambala is a buffalo race in Karnataka.

Tags: jallikattu, kambala, peta
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli wants to run as fast as Usain Bolt

Virat Kohli and Usain Bolt have something in common now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sutton keeper under scanner for eating pie on the sidelines in Arsenal game

Wayne Shaw munched on a pie while sitting on the bench in an FA Cup match against Arsenal. The footage of Shaw eating was broadcast on the BBC. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

In a first, woman in Dubai gives birth to child at 63

She underwent IVF in India (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple sale: iPhone devices as low as Rs 17,999

Apple iPhone 7
 

Hyderabad man moves trees instead of letting them get cut

The Hyderabadi man has translocated over 5,000 trees with a success rate of 80 percent in the last few years. (Photo: Facebook/Ramachandra Appari)
 

Chiropractor's slammed over insane vaginal glue for menstruation

The idea was slammed on the social media (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Charges against ex-CBI chief should be thoroughly probed: Naidu

Union urban development minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

7 Naxals gunned down in Chhattisgarh; weapons recovered

Representational image

Terrorism can't be justified on any grounds: Hamid Ansari in Rwanda

Vice President Hamid Ansari addresses the students of the University of Rwanda in Kigali. (Photo: PTI)

Zakir Naik responds to ED summons, says ready to give statement via Skype

Controversial televangelist Zakir Naik

Have farsighted view on H1B visas for skilled workers: Narendra Modi to US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 26-member bi-partisan US Congressional delegation. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham