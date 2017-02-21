PETA to move SC against laws allowing Jallikattu, Kambala

The bull tamers are seen trying to tame the sporting bull that is released into arena at jallikattu in Avaniyapuram near Madurai on Sunday.(Photo: K. Manikandan)

New Delhi: Animal rights group PETA today said it will move the Supreme Court challenging the legislation passed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka state assemblies allowing Jallikattu and Kambala respectively.

However, the body has not yet decided on whether it will challenge the state assembly legislations separately or together.

"We will challenge the legislations in the Supreme Court. We will do it in the next few days. We are consulting our lawyers on whether to challenge both the state laws together or separately," Manilal Valliyate, Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India, said.

On January 31, the apex Court had refused to stay the new legislation while hearing the petitions of a number of animal welfare bodies. However, it had permitted the associations to amend their pending petitions for challenging the law.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu, while Kambala is a buffalo race in Karnataka.