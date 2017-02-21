Nation, Current Affairs

On thanksgiving trip to Tirupati, KCR to offer ornaments worth Rs 5 crore

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
He would offer golden 'Saligrama' necklace and a 'Kante' with five rows to the lord on behalf of Telangana Government.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today reached temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on a two-day visit for fulfilling vows he had made for realisation of separate Telangana.

He would offer ornaments, worth more than Rs 5 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala hills and Goddess Padamavati at Tiruchanoor near Tirupati, official sources said here.

Rao and several state Ministers left for Tirupati this evening by a special flight.

The CM was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Forests Minister B Gopalakrishna Reddy, MLAs and others from the neighbouring state, the sources said.

Rao would halt for the night at Tirumala hills and have darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday morning, according to his office.

He would offer golden 'Saligrama' necklace and a 'Kante' with five rows to the lord on behalf of Telangana Government, it had said.

After darshan at Tirumala, Rao would go to Tiruchanoor and offer prayers to the presiding deity of Padmavati Ammavaru. He would present a nose stud to the Goddess.

The offerings to be made by Rao are worth more than Rs 5 crore, the sources said.

Rao had made vows for realisation of separate Telangana in the name of deities of different famous temples during the statehood agitation.

