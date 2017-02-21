Madras HC to hear DMK plea to declare Palanisamy trust vote null and void

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday will hear the DMK's plea seeking to declare null and void, the vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by Chief Minister EK Palanisamy.

The Opposition had moved the court on Monday and the bench, comprising of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi Ramesh and Justice R Mahadeven, posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Palanisamy had won the trust vote 122-11 in the 234-member Assembly, aided by the eviction of DMK and walkout by its allies last Saturday.

DMK has 89 MLAs in the Assembly. The division vote was taken up after two adjournments following uproarious scenes as opposition MLAs insisted on a secret vote, which was rejected by Speaker P Dhanapal.

Meanwhile, DMK has said that it will soon move a no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker. In a press conference, the party's working president and leader of opposition in the Assembly, MK Stalin accused the Speaker of deliberately harping on his community to malign the party.

Stalin was responding to the Speaker's charge that he was perhaps targeted by the DMK during the ruckus in the trust vote for hailing from a particular community.