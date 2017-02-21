Kolkata: Man who lived with sister’s skeleton for 6 months commits suicide

Kolkata: Partha Dey, who made headlines in 2015 after police stumbled upon him living with the skeleton of his elder sister and carcasses of two pet dogs, was found charred to death on Tuesday.

45-year-old Dey was released from a home for the mentally ill a couple of months back and was staying alone at a flat here since then.

According to a senior Kolkata police officer, Dey probably committed suicide and his body was found inside the bathroom of the flat on Watgunge Street where he had been living for the past few months.

A bottle of petrol and a match box were recovered besides Dey's body.

"When we reached the flat after receiving a complaint from neighbours this noon, we found Dey's half burnt body lying inside the bathroom. He was dead. Probably he used the petrol to commit suicide... But it's still not confirmed. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," the officer told PTI.

The police had stumbled on the skeletons of Dey's elder sister and the remains of the two dogs on June 10, 2015, night while investigating the death of Dey's father Arabinda De.

Arabinda's body was recovered from the bathroom of his residence in Robinson Street after police got a call about a fire.

Dey was found living with the skeleton of his unmarried elder sister Debjani for about six months after her death due to fasting. The carcasses of their two pet dogs were also found in Dey's room.

Dey underwent treatment at the Pavlov Hospital for the mentally ill. He was released from the hospital after they found him "fit", police said.