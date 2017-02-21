Nation, Current Affairs

Karunanidhi recovering, undergoing speech therapy: MK Stalin

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2017, 9:08 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Karunanidhi was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai in December for breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection.
DMK working president MK Stalin addressing a press conference. (Photo: PTI)
 DMK working president MK Stalin addressing a press conference. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi was recuperating and undergoing speech therapy, his son and party working president M K Stalin said on Monday.

"You all know. It is due to old age. There are some issues. Right now, he is recuperating," Stalin told reporters at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.

Stating that tracheotomy, an incision in the windpipe was made to help the 93-year-old DMK patriarch breathe, Stalin said, "He is being given speech therapy."

"Hope he will be healthy soon," Stalin said.

Karunanidhi was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital in December for breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection. He was discharged after week-long treatment, with the doctors advising him complete rest.

A photograph of the DMK chief watching television from his bed was then released by the hospital to allay rumours about his health condition.

DMK appointed Stalin as its working president on January 4, at the party's general council meeting where the party patriarch was not present.

Tags: dmk, m karunanidhi, mk stalin, karunanidhi health
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)

Man enters Karunanidhi's wife's house, demands money using toy gun

The 73-year-old asked the man to wait as she would bring money. She then rushed downstairs and called the police.
14 Feb 2017 8:50 AM
DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

DMK President Karunanidhi taking rest, to meet people next month: MLA

A photograph of the DMK chief watching television from his bed was released by the hospital to allay rumours about his health condition.
13 Feb 2017 6:09 PM
Supporters M.K. Alagiri have put up posters for his birthday.

With DMK chief Karunanidhi unwell, Alagiri says no to birthday bash in Madurai

Alagiri's birthday always used to a big celebration in city with hundreds of his followers gathering at his house at T.V.S Nagar since early hours.
28 Jan 2017 6:44 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp launches encrypted Snapchat-like feature 'Status'

WhatsApp's new Status feature
 

IPL 2017: Rags to riches journey of Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, now wants to buy a house for his parents in a good Hyderabad locality. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Rising Pune Supergiants for ‘disgraceful’ MS Dhoni sacking

MS Dhoni was removed as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants in favour of Australian captain Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sports Minister felicitates Indian blind cricket team

India beat Pakistan to win the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Pakistani stuntman bends iron rod with teeth, pulls loaded minibus

Pakistani stuntman Ghulam Farooq. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Is ladki ka kuch nahi hone waala': Aditya Chopra's words on first meeting Kangana

She appeared alongside her 'Rangoon' co-star, Saif Ali Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BMC polls begin in Mumbai, all eyes on tussle between BJP, Shiv Sena

Dubbed as a

Telangana rejects Rs 8,000-crore power subsidy plea

Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission has given February 23 as the deadline to file the new tariff proposals.

Cash crunch bites ATMs in Hyderabad again

atm cash crunch

Rail underpass work splits Horamavu road, biz suffers

rail underpass

With 2 deaths, Bengaluru in the grip of H1N1

Grip of H1N1
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham