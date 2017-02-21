Karunanidhi recovering, undergoing speech therapy: MK Stalin

Chennai: Ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi was recuperating and undergoing speech therapy, his son and party working president M K Stalin said on Monday.

"You all know. It is due to old age. There are some issues. Right now, he is recuperating," Stalin told reporters at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.

Stating that tracheotomy, an incision in the windpipe was made to help the 93-year-old DMK patriarch breathe, Stalin said, "He is being given speech therapy."

"Hope he will be healthy soon," Stalin said.

Karunanidhi was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital in December for breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection. He was discharged after week-long treatment, with the doctors advising him complete rest.

A photograph of the DMK chief watching television from his bed was then released by the hospital to allay rumours about his health condition.

DMK appointed Stalin as its working president on January 4, at the party's general council meeting where the party patriarch was not present.