UP: Class 3 student slapped 40 times for not doing homework, teacher sacked

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 11:01 am IST
The boy's father alleged that his son, Yuraj, looked depressed and was reluctant to attend school for past fortnight.
The boy told his parents that a teacher had asked his classmates to slap him for not completing a homework assigned to him. (Photo: Representational/File)
Kanpur: A teacher of United Public School was on Saturday terminated from work after he allegedly punished a class 3 student with 40 slaps for not completing the homework assigned to him, the school's principal said.

After much persuasion, the boy told his parents that a teacher had asked his classmates to slap him for not completing a homework assigned to him.

The school principal, Shally Dheer, confirmed to have received a complaint that the boy was slapped.

The teacher has been sacked.

Tags: homework, punishment, teacher
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur




