UP: Class 3 student slapped 40 times for not doing homework, teacher sacked

The boy told his parents that a teacher had asked his classmates to slap him for not completing a homework assigned to him. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kanpur: A teacher of United Public School was on Saturday terminated from work after he allegedly punished a class 3 student with 40 slaps for not completing the homework assigned to him, the school's principal said.

The boy's father alleged that his son, Yuraj, looked depressed and was reluctant to attend school for past fortnight.

After much persuasion, the boy told his parents that a teacher had asked his classmates to slap him for not completing a homework assigned to him.

The school principal, Shally Dheer, confirmed to have received a complaint that the boy was slapped.

The teacher has been sacked.