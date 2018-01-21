Supreme Court bench headed by CJI to hear Loya case tomorrow

New Delhi: Looking to address the concerns of four senior judges, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has decided to himself hear the former special CBI judge H.B. Loya case on Monday. The decision follows the dramatic recusal of Justice Arun Mishra from hearing the two PILs demanding an independent probe into Loya’s mysterious death in December 2014.

The high-profile Loya case is seen as the trigger for the top four Supreme Court judges — Justices J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph — to go public with their criticism of CJI Misra for allocating sensitive cases to junior judges.