search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockheed Martin proposes custom-built fighter jets to be made in India

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 10:26 am IST
This will give the Indian industry a unique opportunity to become part of the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.
Vivek Lall, an Indian American who last year was instrumental in the decision of the Trump administration to sell top-of-the-line unarmed drones from General Atomics, in his previous capacity. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Vivek Lall, an Indian American who last year was instrumental in the decision of the Trump administration to sell top-of-the-line unarmed drones from General Atomics, in his previous capacity. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: American aerospace and defence firm Lockheed Martin has proposed to manufacture custom-built F-16 fighter jets in India, which its officials say will give the Indian industry a unique opportunity to become part of the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.

"We plan to introduce two new words into the lexicon of international fighter aircraft manufacturing: 'India' and 'exclusive'," Vivek Lall, vice president, strategy and business development, at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics said in an interview.

 

"India-specific state-of-the-art fighter production in India will be exclusive, something that has never before been presented by any other fighter aircraft manufacturer, past or present. There will also be a significant export market available for Indian-made fighters," he said.

Vivek Lall, an Indian American who last year was instrumental in the decision of the Trump administration to sell top-of-the-line unarmed drones from General Atomics, in his previous capacity.

Noting that the India-specific fighter on offer and its programme's size, scope and success will enable the Indian industry to take advantage of unprecedented manufacturing, upgrade and sustainment opportunities well into the future, Mr Lall said the platform will give the Indian industry a unique opportunity to become a part of the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.

"We intend to create far more than an "assembly line" in India," he said.

Vivek Lall claimed no other advanced fourth generation platform even comes close to matching the record of real-world combat experience and proven operational effectiveness.

"The fighter being offered specifically to India is uniquely the best state-of-the-art fighter," he said adding that all three variants of the F-16 are single-engine aircraft.

Many of the systems used on the India-specific platform are derived from key lessons learned and technologies from Lockheed Martin's F-22 and the F-35, the world's only operational fifth generation fighters, he said.

Northrop Grumman's advanced APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar on the F-16 Block 70 provides F-16s with fifth generation fighter radar capabilities by leveraging hardware and software commonality with F-22 and F-35 AESA radars, he added.

The APG-83 radar shares more than 95 per cent software commonality with the F-35 radar and more than 70 per cent hardware commonality.

Lall said the F-16 provides the path to business relationships with Lockheed Martin, the only company in the world that has designed, developed and produced operational fifth generation fighter aircraft.

Technology improvements will also continue to flow between the F-16, F-22 and F-35 for decades, at a fraction of the cost to F-16 operators, he said.

The platform being offered provides unmatched opportunities for Indian companies of all sizes, including micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) and suppliers throughout India, to establish new business relationships with Lockheed Martin and other industry leaders in the US and around the globe, Lall said giving an insight into the offer being made by his company.

Asserting that approximately half of the Indian fighter supply chain will be common with the fifth generation F-22 and F-35, Mr Lall said the aircraft brings the most modern avionics, a proven AESA radar, modernised cockpit, advanced weapons, longer range with conformal fuel tanks, auto ground collision avoidance capability, and an advanced engine with an extended service life.

Even with the addition of targeting systems and two 2,000 pound (lb) class Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), the aircraft has a mission radius exceeding 1,300 kms - 30 per cent greater than that of its closest competitor, he said.

"Many of the advances in systems on the aircraft India would get draw directly from key lessons learned from Lockheed Martin's work on the F-22 and the F-35," he said.

"The AESA radar is the result of over two decades of investment, use and experience with AESA technology, and it's fully operational today," Mr Lall said.

Tags: american aerospace, lockheed martin, f-16 fighter jets, lockheed martin aeronautics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
 

Ghost for sale: 4 attempt to sell 'genie in a bottle' in WB, arrested

A Baguiati resident, Tapas Roy Choudhury, received a call from a friend informing him that a ghost, which would do anything for him and turn all his wishes into reality, was available for sale, police said on Saturday. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Quarter of 'snowflake' millennials crumbling under work, money pressures: Survey

The generation aged between 16 to 24  has been controversially dubbed the 'snowflakes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We tried out a tablet as a budget laptop replacement; the results were surprising

Once we got used to it, doing considerable work on this was no big deal, especially with intuitive gesture-based controls of iOS 11. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

I didn't want to live: Michael Phelps reveals his battle with crippling depression

Phelps said his depression and anxiety problems have been a staple of his life for the past 17 years. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-CAG a 'contract killer', must be tried for 'cheating' nation: A Raja

The former telecom minister said that the Supreme Court got carried away with that CAG report and cancelled 2G telecom licences. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi factory license with us, can't speak against it: BJP leader caught on camera

The industrial area recorded three fires on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi fire: Leaders make beeline, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead

10 women and seven men were killed while a man and woman were injured in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area yesterday evening. (Photo: PTI)

Bellandur Lake fire: Government ignored expert panel’s findings

Over 460 million litres of untreated sewage enters the lake along with the unabated dumping of solid waste. This has led to the enrichment of the nutrients and generation of methane, which is highly combustible.

Leopard captured in Tumakuru

The leopard was found in the kitchen
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham