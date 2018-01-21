search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chidambaram slams 'anti-consumer' Centre over rising diesel, petrol prices

ANI
Published Jan 21, 2018, 4:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 4:29 pm IST
It was reported that in the national capital, the diesel price is at an all-time high, while petrol price is the highest since August 2014.
In a series of tweets, the senior Congress party leader said petrol and diesel must be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as this would give the consumers much-needed relief. (Photo: File)
 In a series of tweets, the senior Congress party leader said petrol and diesel must be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as this would give the consumers much-needed relief. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram while accusing the Union government of being "anti-consumer" said citizens are being "squeezed" due to the increasing petrol and diesel prices.

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress party leader said petrol and diesel must be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as this would give the consumers much-needed relief.

 

"Petrol and diesel prices have hit the roof. The government continues to squeeze the consumers; absolutely anti-consumer. The government has reaped a windfall through massive taxation of petrol and diesel, and the money was squandered on wasteful expenditure," he tweeted.

In the past week, petrol prices were hiked by 14-15 paise per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, while diesel rates increased by 19-20 paise per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

It was reported that in the national capital, the diesel price is at an all-time high, while petrol price is the highest since August 2014.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram while talking about the sale of the government's share in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC said the expenditure will neutralise the slash in borrowings that has been facilitated.

"The government cuts borrowings by Rs 30,000 crore, but ONGC will borrow Rs 30,000 crore to pay for HPCL shares. It has the same effect. Analysts and the market will add Rs 30,000 crore to the fiscal deficit," he said.

On a related note, the government on Saturday said its 51.11 percent shares in HPCL will be sold to ONGC at a consideration of Rs 36,915 crore.

Tags: p chidambaram, petrol prices, diesel prices, goods and services tax, hindustan petroleum corporation limited, ongc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

Cosmic rays emanate from supernovae and black holes, and, upon interacting with air particles, form cascades of secondary particles with lower energy.
 

Pad Man vs Aiyaary: Manoj trolled for retweeting ‘dig’ at Akshay; Sidharth irritated?

Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' was set to release on 13th April, before taking 'Aiyaary' dates twice.
 

IPL 2018 players’ auction: Here’s the list of all 578 cricketers and their base price

While there will be a stiff competition amongst the teams to win the coveted trophy as the tournament begins in April, the teams will first have a tug of war as the big IPL players' auction takes place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: AFP / BCCI / PTI)
 

Now keep your location as the wallpaper on your Google Pixel

Skyline also includes parallax scrolling and the theme colour changes based on the colour of the image. However, this is only supported in Android 8.1 Oreo only.
 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Office of profit case: Prez approves EC proposal to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs

President Ramnath Kovind has approved the recommendation of disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs by Election Commission of India. (Photo: File)

India to welcome Davos meet with 'desi' cuisine, Yoga sessions tomorrow

The official sessions will begin on Tuesday when PM Modi will deliver the 'opening plenary', during which he is expected to pitch India as an open economy that is ready for investments from across the world and also as a major engine to drive the global economic growth. (Photo: PTI/File)

After Constitution remark, Hegde says 'won't be affected by protesting dogs'

Hegde downplayed Congress' criticism by saying that his comment was being misinterpreted. He said that the Congress was trying to tarnish his image. (Photo: ANI/File)

Video 'fake', CM 'spreading lie', must apologise: BJP leader on Delhi fire remark

Preeti Aggarwal demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'spreading lie'. (Photo: ANI)

Home Ministry to hire Air India planes to ferry security men posted in J&K, NE

Priority will be given to those personnel availing the facility for the first, second and third time respectively and those going on temporary duties, subject to availability of seats, a home ministry official said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham