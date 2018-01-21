After Constitution remark, Hegde says 'won't be affected by protesting dogs'

Hegde downplayed Congress' criticism by saying that his comment was being misinterpreted. He said that the Congress was trying to tarnish his image. (Photo: ANI/File)

Ballari: Weeks after having caused disruptions in both Houses of the Parliament by his controversial remarks on secularism and changing the Constitution, Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde on Saturday stoked another controversy with his 'barking dogs' analogy.

Dalit groups in Karnataka's Bellary district on Saturday blocked Hedge's car -- who was in the district for the inauguration of a job fair -- over his remarks on Constitution.

While addressing the aspirants at the fair, NDTV quoted the minister as saying "We are determined to help you. We will be with you, no matter what. We will do anything for the survival of our people. We cannot be bogged down by some street dogs staging protests."

Reacting to his remark, Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan told NDTV, "This is something Dalits have been fighting for years. This man has no business being in cabinet. If he is the new icon of the BJP in Karnataka, God bless them."

However, Hegde downplayed Congress' criticism by saying that his comment was being misinterpreted. He said that the Congress was trying to tarnish his image.

"I made the statement with regard to those who have been criticising my stand," he said.

Coming down heavily on Hegde, actor Prakash Raj said the minister was a "serial offender".

"Enough is enough... Serial offender... minister Ananthkumar Hegde at it again... he calls Dalits DOGs... for protesting against his controversial constitution remark... supreme leaders of #bjp will you ask him to step down... or do you endorse his abuse #justasking," Raj tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Prakash Raj, during a session at the India Today South conclave in Hyderabad, said that he was he was not an anti-hindu, but that he was against PM Modi, Amit Shah and Hegde.

Raj also said that Modi should not let Hegde speak.

Earlier in December 2017, Anant Hedge, while attending a public function in the state, hinted that the word "secular" could be removed from the Constitution.

"Seculars do not know what their blood is. Yet, the constitution has given that right to say 'we are secular and we will say it'. Yes, I know but the constitution has been amended many times, we will also amend it. We have come to power for that," Hegde had said.