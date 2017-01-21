Nation, Current Affairs

TN inches closer to Jallikattu ordinance as Governor reaches Chennai in evening

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
The Tamil Nadu Cabinet is expected to clear the ordinance and recommend it to the Governor for promulgation.
The TN government had proposed to issue an ordinance to allow Jallikattu. (Photo: PTI)
 The TN government had proposed to issue an ordinance to allow Jallikattu. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, is reaching Chennai on Saturday in the backdrop of the Centre clearing the state government's proposal to promulgate an ordinance to hold 'Jallikattu', the bull-taming sport banned by Supreme Court.

"Rao will land at Chennai around 4 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said.

Rao, currently the Governor of Maharashtra, holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu after K Rosaiah’s tenure ended in August last year.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet is expected to clear the ordinance and recommend it to the Governor for promulgation.

The TN government had proposed to issue an ordinance to allow Jallikattu.

Since the subject falls in the concurrent list of the Constitution, it is mandatory to get a nod from the Centre.

Yesterday, the Centre, moving swiftly, cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests that have paralysed the state for last five days.

The Union ministries of Home, Law and Environment cleared the ordinance last night.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had met the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Jallikattu is a traditional event held in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. However, the apex court banned it in 2014, taking into consideration the safety of people and animals involved in the sport.

Protests demanding lifting of jallikattu ban were held at Alanganallur, hub of the jallikattu event in Madurai district, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari and other parts of south Tamil Nadu, police said.

Some youths also squatted on the rail tracks in Madurai and talks between the protesters and railway and police officials were held. Train services were cancelled.

In Salem junction also the protesters squatted on rail tracks.

In Alanganallur, protesters demanded promulgation of ordinances by the Centre and state to hold the bull taming sport. They also demanded removal of bulls from the Performing Animals category.

According to reports from Theni district, a group of people conducted cock fight, which is also banned, as part of their protests. Cock fights were a part of Tamil culture and the basic right of people, they said.

In Rameswaram, fishermen decided to boycott fishing till the ban on Jallikattu was lifted.

Tags: ch vidyasagar rao, jallikattu, tamil nadu cabinet, ordinance
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

A large number of protestors gathered in support of Jallikattu at Kamarajar Salai on Friday (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu bulls will run again, courtesy state ordinance

Tamil Nadu Open University and MU postponed their exams scheduled to be held on January 21, 22 due to the jallikattu protests in the state.
21 Jan 2017 6:03 AM
Youngsters and students during a protest to lift the ban on jallikattu and impose ban on Peta, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday.(Photo: DC)

Law Ministry clears TN govt's Jallikattu ordinance, sends it to Prez

Environment Minister Anil Dave earlier today said that the government wants a permanent solution to the Jallikattu issue.
20 Jan 2017 8:09 PM
Despite Supreme Court ban, people release the Jallikattu bull at Alanganallur in Madurai. (Photo: PTI)

PETA may take legal route if Centre brings ordinance on Jallikattu

PETA also claimed that certain native breeds of bulls became extinct because of ‘white revolution’ and ‘cross-breeding programmes’.
19 Jan 2017 6:14 PM
Students atop a bus while protesting against the ban on Jallikattu and demanding a ban be imposed on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai in Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Protests escalate across TN; CM to meet Modi, seek ordinance allowing Jallikattu

Panneerselvam appealed students to give up protests, as IT sector employees and actors joined the chorus for allowing 'Jallikattu'.
18 Jan 2017 7:09 PM
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on Jallikattu with message

Jallikattu: All efforts to fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamil people, says Modi

Centre has cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests.
21 Jan 2017 11:03 AM
Chennai’s arterial roads and commercial hubs wore a deserted look as at least two lakh people converged at Marina area.

Tamil Nadu shuts down for Jallikattu

Life comes to halt as strike gets unprecedented support.
21 Jan 2017 7:14 AM
A draft ordinance prepared by the Tamil Nadu government was vetted by the home ministry. It was late in the night approved by the ministries of law and environment for President’s assent.

Jallikattu ban: Solution in sight, but Tamil Nadu continues to be on edge

A draft ordinance prepared by the Tamil Nadu government was vetted by the home ministry.
21 Jan 2017 7:02 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam promoted their film 'Kaabil' in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami take Kaabil promotions to Delhi
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
Celebrities associated with the film 'Raees' attended its first screening on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh and team host first screening of Raees
The People's Choice Awards had the best of Hollywood step out in the most elegant and most outrageous of outfits. While some got it right, some went horribly wrong. Let's have a look at the top 5 Best and Worst dressed celebrities from the do. (Photo: AP)

People's Choice Awards: Here are the best and worst dressed celebs
Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
 

BBC mixes up subtitles on Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the result is ‘glorious’

But BBC a spokesman said that they have not found any evidence or had other feedback from viewers that our main output covering the inauguration was subtitled incorrectly. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch in March, production begins in Feb

Pricing for the three models has been revealed, the Mi 6 Premier could be priced at $437, while the Standard variant could cost $364 and customers would have to pay about $294 for the Youth version.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Six CPI(M) workers arrested for BJP worker's murder

Image for representational purpose only

Chandrababu Naidu was not invited to WEF, but a paid delegate: Opposition

The AP government’s advisorclaimed that Chandrababu Naidu was a ‘key speaker’ as chief guest in at least seven WEF sessions. (Photo: Twitter)

Assam: Engineer made to apologise by touching BJP MLA's feet

The action recorded in camera of a TV news channels. (Photo: video grab)

Accused of Muslim-bias on visa applications, Sushma Swaraj hits back

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu: All efforts to fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamil people, says Modi

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on Jallikattu with message
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham