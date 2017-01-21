Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam thanks Modi for support to Jallikattu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to Jallikattu, an emotive issue that triggered mass protests across the state.

"On behalf of the government and people of Tamil Nadu, I thank you for all your support and assistance in enabling jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu once again during the Pongal season, upholding the culture and tradition of the people of Tamil Nadu," he wrote to Modi in a letter.

Recalling his interaction with the Prime Minister on January 19 on the issue, Panneerselvam said the Tamil Nadu government had issued an Ordinance, enabling the conduct of the bull-taming sport, after obtaining the prior instructions of the President as envisaged under Article 213 of the Constitution.

"The Ordinance was promulgated today by the government of Tamil Nadu and jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervour all over the state with all the necessary safeguards," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi said all efforts were being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," he tweeted.

Modi said the Centre was fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure that the state scaled new avenues of progress.