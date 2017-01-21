Rajasthan: 10 coaches of Ranikhet Express derails; no casualties reported

A Disaster Relief train was sent immediately to the accident site from Jodhpur. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Ten coaches of Jaisalmer bound Ranikhet express derailed at around 11.15 PM last night. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, and neither the Railways have released any official statement about the incident.

A Disaster Relief train was sent immediately to the accident site from Jodhpur and though most passengers arranged for the private service to cover the rest of their journey ahead another train was arranged for the passengers of Ranikhet express by railways at around 2 PM.

There were around 150 passengers aboard the train during accident.