 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Liquor shops sue Telangana, Andhra Pradesh on service tax

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 2:49 am IST
Telangana state government has issued notices to all retail liquor outlets to pay a 15 per cent service tax on their licence fee.
The AP government too has issued similar circulars to the excise superintendents to collect the service tax from wine dealers. (Representational image)
 The AP government too has issued similar circulars to the excise superintendents to collect the service tax from wine dealers. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh governments are expected to face a tough legal battle from retail liquor traders on the Central government’s decision to impose service tax on the license fee.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has issued a circular on April 13, 2016, directing both the states to collect 15 per cent as service tax from each of the retail liquor outlets.

Based on the circular, the Telangana state government has issued notices to all retail liquor outlets to pay a 15 per cent service tax on their licence fee. The AP government too has issued similar circulars to the excise superintendents to collect the service tax from wine dealers.

Mr D Venkateswara Rao, president of Telangana Wine Dealers Association, said there are over 6,000 retail liquor shops in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “If they are asked pay to service tax, they will have to shell out about `400 crores now.”

Reeling out statistics, he said there are 350 shops in the Hyderabad Metropol-itan Development Authority and within five km of its periphery and each of them have paid Rs 1.08 crore as the licence fee.

According to him, “There are 2,200 shops in Telangana state. The minimum licence fee for a liquor shop in the state is Rs 39 lakh and the maximum fee is `1.08 crore. Similarly, there are 4,000 shops in Andhra Pradesh. The maximum fee for licence in Andhra Pradesh is Rs 85 lakh.”

Aggrieved by the action of the authorities of both states, he said liquor shop owners have moved the Hyderabad High Court contending that the state governments should pay service tax and not the dealers.

As there was no clarity from the commissioner of the Central Board of Excise and Customs on the applicability of the circular on the liquor dealers, the High Court had stayed the circular with regard to one dealer for a period of four weeks.

In their petitions, the other dealers claimed that officials in Telangana have asked them to pay the service tax as per the Central Board of Excise and Customs circular. The Hyderabad High Court may take up these cases on Monday.

Tags: liquor shops
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Deepika, Priyanka proves she's the spiciest on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is Priyanka's second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
 

India's biggest aircraft carrier ship INS Vikramaditya first to have ATM onboard

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Parents take the rap for minor drivers

Traffic instructor, Begumpet Traffic Training Institute, Shyamsunder Reddy blamed parents. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: No AC buses in Old City, people suspect foul play

The report highlights the issues being faced by the commuters of the old city due to lack of AC buses. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Musi walk calls for beautification

Students, activists, professors and others participated in the Musi River walk meant to highlight problems facing the river, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Hyderabad: 20 tech colleges want to close, cite fewer students, faculty

Last year, too, 21 colleges applied for closure.

SP's announcement of UP poll candidates unfortunate: Ajay Maken

Ajay Maken. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham