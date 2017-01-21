 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Hyderabad High Court to hear HCA case on Friday

Counsels representing different parties informed Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar that they are ready to argue the case.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday granted John Manoj, a former honorary secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association, a week’s time to file his reply to the counter-affidavit filed by the HCA Adhoc Committee chairman.

Mr Manoj had moved a petition before the HC challenging an order passed by a local court for appointing an advocate commissioner to conduct HCA elections.

Counsels representing different parties informed Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar that they are ready to argue the case.  But after Mr Manoj’s counsel sought more time, the judge said that he will hear the case on next Friday.

