Hyderabad High Court to hear HCA case on Friday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday granted John Manoj, a former honorary secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association, a week’s time to file his reply to the counter-affidavit filed by the HCA Adhoc Committee chairman.

Mr Manoj had moved a petition before the HC challenging an order passed by a local court for appointing an advocate commissioner to conduct HCA elections.

Counsels representing different parties informed Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar that they are ready to argue the case. But after Mr Manoj’s counsel sought more time, the judge said that he will hear the case on next Friday.