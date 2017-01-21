Nation, Current Affairs

EC censures Kejriwal for bribe remarks at Goa rally, warns of stern action

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 5:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 5:52 pm IST
Reacting to the order, Kejriwal said EC is wrong and he will challenge it in the court.
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
 AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Cracking the whip, the Election Commission has censured Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his bribe remarks made at a poll rally in Goa and said if he continues to violate the model code, stern action would be taken against him and his party, including suspension or withdrawal of recognition to AAP.

"...The Election Commission hereby censures you for violating...provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and expects that you shall be more circumspect in your public utterances during election time.

"You may also note that in case of similar violation of MCC in future, the Commission shall take stern action against you and your party, using all powers available to it including action under Para 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968," it said in its order issued on Friday.

Para 16A gives the poll panel power to "suspend or withdraw recognition of a recognised political party for its failure to observe Model Code of Conduct or follow lawful directions and instructions of the Commission".

While issuing him show cause notice on January 16, the Commission had quoted him as saying at an election rally that Congress and BJP will come to distribute money. People should accept it in new currency and ask for Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 5,000 keeping in mind the inflation. He had said that the vote should go to AAP.

Reacting to the order, Kejriwal said EC is wrong and he will challenge it in the court. "EC order agnst me completely wrong. Lower court gave order in my favor. EC ignored court's order. Will challenge EC's latest order in court," Kejriwal tweeted.

In his reply to the poll panel, Kejriwal had not denied making the remarks and had maintained that he had neither offered any bribe to any elector nor enticed the voters to accept any pecuniary benefit from any person.

He had said there was nothing in his statement which could be construed to mean abetment to offence of bribery or violating any provision of MCC.

But the Commission rejected his stand and recalled a similar warning issued to him during the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls for making similar statements.

The panel recalled that in his reply, the AAP leader had made "unqualified promise" not to make such appeals during the period the model code was in force.

EC said it is "anguished to note that you, Chief Minister of Delhi and a star campaigner of your party and thus expected to conduct in an exemplary manner in election campaigns in a law abiding way for others to emulate, have again violated MCC breaking your assurance to EC given during Legislative Assembly election of Delhi, 2015".

Tags: election commission, arvind kejriwal, bribe remarks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
Many Spanish residents took to the streets on January 16 to ride their horses through bonfire flames as part of a planned display that got its start several centuries ago.

Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
A boy carries an image of the Child Jesus as he waits for the traditional blessing with holy water to celebrate its feast day.

Santo Niño: The Filipino festival of Child Jesus
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan records a message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
 

BBC mixes up subtitles on Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the result is ‘glorious’

But BBC a spokesman said that they have not found any evidence or had other feedback from viewers that our main output covering the inauguration was subtitled incorrectly. (Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We have not joined BJP, options still open: ND Tiwari’s son Rohit

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and governor of Andhra Pradesh, N D Tiwari, and son Rohit Shekhar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Jallikattu ordinance gets governor's nod, bull-taming sport to return to TN

A protester wears a jallikattu bull mask at Marina. (Photo: AFP/File)

West Bengal receives Rs 2.35 lakh cr investment proposals at business summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TN inches closer to Jallikattu ordinance as Governor reaches Chennai in evening

The TN government had proposed to issue an ordinance to allow Jallikattu. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: 6 CPI(M) workers arrested for BJP worker's murder

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham