 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana BJP to oppose KCR's plans to reserve 12 per cent quota for Muslims

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 3:04 am IST
BJP state executive decided to launch an agitation against the “appeasement policy” of the TRS government.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: After months-long soft-peddling on the TRS government in the state, the Telangana BJP has finally decided to strongly oppose Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s plans to reserve 12 per cent quota for Muslims in education and jobs.

While setting its eyes on the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP state executive, which met at Bhadrachallam on Friday, decided to launch an agitation against the “appeasement policy” of the TRS government and take up public issues.

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman has laid the road map for this. This aggressive posture is in sharp contrast to the state BJP’s policy towards the TRS government, which has been supporting various initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the recent demonetisation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a BJP leader told this newspaper that party leaders were in a dilemma on their approach towards the ruling party after the Chief Minister had vociferously supported the PM’s demonetisation decision. “But now the message is clear. We will act as a strong opposition to the TRS government,” a senior party leader said.

Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman, BJPLP leader G Kishan Reddy, MLC N Ramachander Rao, other legislators, district presidents are attending the two-day meeting.

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Muslim Community

Telangana firm on increasing 12 per cent quota for Muslim community

K Chandrasekhar Rao to move Supreme Court if Centre doesn’t allow increase in quota limit
19 Jan 2017 1:40 AM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

‘Vote bank politics’: Telangana CM's Muslim quota push draws BJP ire

K Chandrasekhar Rao govt may move Supreme Court if the Centre doesn’t allow increase in quota limit.
19 Jan 2017 2:04 PM

World Gallery

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
Many Spanish residents took to the streets on January 16 to ride their horses through bonfire flames as part of a planned display that got its start several centuries ago.

Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
A boy carries an image of the Child Jesus as he waits for the traditional blessing with holy water to celebrate its feast day.

Santo Niño: The Filipino festival of Child Jesus
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Forget Deepika, Priyanka proves she's the spiciest on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is Priyanka's second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
 

India's biggest aircraft carrier ship INS Vikramaditya first to have ATM onboard

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Parents take the rap for minor drivers

Traffic instructor, Begumpet Traffic Training Institute, Shyamsunder Reddy blamed parents. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: No AC buses in Old City, people suspect foul play

The report highlights the issues being faced by the commuters of the old city due to lack of AC buses. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Musi walk calls for beautification

Students, activists, professors and others participated in the Musi River walk meant to highlight problems facing the river, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Hyderabad: 20 tech colleges want to close, cite fewer students, faculty

Last year, too, 21 colleges applied for closure.

SP's announcement of UP poll candidates unfortunate: Ajay Maken

Ajay Maken. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham