Telangana BJP to oppose KCR's plans to reserve 12 per cent quota for Muslims

Hyderabad: After months-long soft-peddling on the TRS government in the state, the Telangana BJP has finally decided to strongly oppose Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s plans to reserve 12 per cent quota for Muslims in education and jobs.

While setting its eyes on the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP state executive, which met at Bhadrachallam on Friday, decided to launch an agitation against the “appeasement policy” of the TRS government and take up public issues.

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman has laid the road map for this. This aggressive posture is in sharp contrast to the state BJP’s policy towards the TRS government, which has been supporting various initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the recent demonetisation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a BJP leader told this newspaper that party leaders were in a dilemma on their approach towards the ruling party after the Chief Minister had vociferously supported the PM’s demonetisation decision. “But now the message is clear. We will act as a strong opposition to the TRS government,” a senior party leader said.

Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman, BJPLP leader G Kishan Reddy, MLC N Ramachander Rao, other legislators, district presidents are attending the two-day meeting.