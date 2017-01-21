Nation, Current Affairs

Assam: Engineer made to apologise by touching BJP MLA's feet

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
The MLA had gone on a sudden inspection of the office and finding his car blocking the road to the office, the JE got it removed from there.
The action recorded in camera of a TV news channels. (Photo: video grab)
 The action recorded in camera of a TV news channels. (Photo: video grab)

Morigaon: A Junior Engineer in Assam's Nagaon district was allegedly made to apologise by touching the feet of a BJP MLA for removing the legislator's car blocking the road to the office, a BDO official said.

The action recorded in camera of a TV news channels and in front of eye witnesses showed Jayanta Das, Junior Engineer of Kothiatoli Development Block in Nagaon district touching Raha constituency MLA Dimbeswar Das' feet in the Block Development Office (BDO), the official said.

The MLA had gone on a sudden inspection of the office on Thursday and the JE, on duty, finding Das' car blocking the road to the office, got it removed from there, sources said.

This angered Das' supporters and they reported the matter to him, they said.

The BJP MLA was seen in the video-clip scolding the engineer, who then touched Das' feet in apology.

Das, however, denied before the media later that the JE touched his feet in apology.

Tags: bjp mla, engineer
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Entertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam promoted their film 'Kaabil' in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami take Kaabil promotions to Delhi
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
Celebrities associated with the film 'Raees' attended its first screening on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh and team host first screening of Raees
The People's Choice Awards had the best of Hollywood step out in the most elegant and most outrageous of outfits. While some got it right, some went horribly wrong. Let's have a look at the top 5 Best and Worst dressed celebrities from the do. (Photo: AP)

People's Choice Awards: Here are the best and worst dressed celebs
Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
 

BBC mixes up subtitles on Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the result is ‘glorious’

But BBC a spokesman said that they have not found any evidence or had other feedback from viewers that our main output covering the inauguration was subtitled incorrectly. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch in March, production begins in Feb

Pricing for the three models has been revealed, the Mi 6 Premier could be priced at $437, while the Standard variant could cost $364 and customers would have to pay about $294 for the Youth version.
 

Sachin Tendulkar calling me 'superstar' feels 'little embarrassing': Yuvraj Singh

“Thank you so much Mr. Tendulkar for your wishes, I think they worked really well today,
 

iPhone bug: Text with three simple emoji characters freezes, crashes iPhones

Simply sending three emoji characters using iMessage to another smartphone will crash the recipient’s phone.
 

Former President Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Accused of Muslim-bias on visa applications, Sushma Swaraj hits back

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu: All efforts to fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamil people, says Modi

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on Jallikattu with message

Arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyaya hospitalised for chest pain

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay being taken by CBI officers (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan: 10 coaches of Ranikhet Express derails; no casualties reported

A Disaster Relief train was sent immediately to the accident site from Jodhpur. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kurnool: Solar park oustees demand relief

On Friday, 20 farmers from the villages of Ghani and Sakhunala that had lost the maximum land holding to the project (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham