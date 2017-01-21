Accused of Muslim-bias on visa applications, Sushma Swaraj hits back

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday hit back against a lesser-known outfit Hindu Jagaran Sangha for accusing her of taking care of visa requests "by Muslims only".

"India is my country. Indians are my people. The caste, state, language or religion is not relevant for me," she said in her tweet.

The Minister's strong retort came to a tweet by Hindu Jagaran Sangha-- which posts at the tweeter handle @HinduJagoran.

"Modi Ji @narendramodi Your Sushma @SushmaSwaraj,Only take care Of Muslim Visa. But Hindus are getting harassed to get India Visa. VERY UPSET(sic)," the Sangha had tweeted.