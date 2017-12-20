Is Modi among Virushka's reception guests: Newly wed meet PM in Delhi

search on deccanchronicle.com
Published Dec 20, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 9:41 pm IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have met the Prime Minister in New Delhi.
New Delhi: After a much-hyped wedding at Tuscany Italy on December 11, India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before their wedding reception in the national capital.

The two are going to hold multiple receptions – one in New Delhi on December 21 and another in Mumbai on December 26.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly married couple on their wedding.

The couple finally returned to India after being away from the country for more than 10 days.

Only a select few were invited at the grand wedding of the team India skipper and Bollywood actress in picturesque Tuscany, Italy. 

Tags: anushka sharma, virat kohli, anushka-virat marriage, virat kohli-anushka sharma wedding reception in new delhi, virat-anushka invite pm modi for wedding reception
