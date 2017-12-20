Is Modi among Virushka's reception guests: Newly wed meet PM in Delhi

New Delhi: After a much-hyped wedding at Tuscany Italy on December 11, India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before their wedding reception in the national capital.
The two are going to hold multiple receptions – one in New Delhi on December 21 and another in Mumbai on December 26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly married couple on their wedding.
#WATCH Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met PM Narendra Modi today to extend wedding reception invitation. pic.twitter.com/JZBrVLlkEJ— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
The couple finally returned to India after being away from the country for more than 10 days.
Only a select few were invited at the grand wedding of the team India skipper and Bollywood actress in picturesque Tuscany, Italy.