search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Power sop to cost Rs 7,000 crore to Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Dec 20, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 3:22 am IST
The 24-hour power supply to the agricultural sector was expected to raise the burden by Rs 2,500 crore.
President Ram Nath Kovind being felicitated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the valedictory function of the World Telugu Conference at LB Stadium, in the city on Tuesday.
 President Ram Nath Kovind being felicitated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the valedictory function of the World Telugu Conference at LB Stadium, in the city on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The power sector subsidy burden on the TS government would cross Rs 7,000 crore in 2018-19, against Rs 4,700 crore this year

The 24-hour power supply to the agricultural sector was expected to raise the burden by Rs 2,500 crore. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that this would be borne fully by the state government. There would be no increase in the power tariff next year also, it was announced.

 

Transco estimated energy available in 2018-19 would be 67,573 MU and requirement 64,291 MU after the supply to the agricultural sector. Transco projected 3,282 MU surplus power in 2018-19. The revenue requirement was Rs 35,774 crore and would include Rs 27,903 crore for power purchase.

The aggregate revenue requirement submitted by Discoms to AP Regulatory Commission did not reveal the revenue gap. With no increase of power tariff, the subsidy burden on the state government was bound to go up next fiscal.

Transco estimated the 24-hour power supply to agricultural sector to cost Rs 2500 crore as a result of additional power purchase. This would be in addition to the normal subsidy burden of the state government.

Transco can sell 3,282 MU of surplus power. Recently southern states came to an agreement to exchange surplus power among then instead of selling it through the power exchange. Almost all southern states had surplus power.

The cost of the unit right from generation to the end-point consumer would be Rs 6.42. Transco would have to depend on cross-subsidies and additional charges for improved revenue in the absence of a power tariff hike.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana: 24x7 power supply to help large farmers
Telangana CM averse to increase in power tariff


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad Metro Rail helps realty prices rise

The property market will now flourish on all sides of the city with Metro reducing travel period significantly from one end to the other.

Cervical cancer to peak in elderly

One woman dies of cervical cancer every 8 minutes in India and it is the second most common cancer.

Hyderabad: Mercury dips to season low

This is the second time the mercury has fallen below 12ºC after December 11 when the city recorded 12.7ºC.

K Chandrasekhar Rao pledges to protect Telugu

Mr Rao said his government would do all that is possible to protect and promote Telugu.

Hyderabad city of biryani, badminton and Baahubali: President Ramnath Kovind

President said it was fitting that like Telugu, Hyderabad too, was considered a bridge between many cultures and regions of the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham