search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu government seeks Rs 9,302 crore for Cyclone Ockhi relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 3:19 am IST
According to officials, the cyclone claimed 18 lives in Tamil Nadu while several others are still missing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memorandam from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his visit to the Cyclone Ockhi-hit areas, in Kanyakumari on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memorandam from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his visit to the Cyclone Ockhi-hit areas, in Kanyakumari on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday flew to Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district that were battered by Cyclone Ockhi, assured to step up the rescue operation to trace the missing fishermen. He said efforts are on to bring home those stranded in foreign countries through the External Affairs Ministry. The PM did not specify the number of persons stranded in foreign countries. However, he turned emotional when saying, “India stands shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by Cyclone Ockhi”.

Tamil Nadu is seeking a central relief package of  Rs 9,302 crore for rehabilitation efforts in the state from monsoon fury. Presenting a memorandum to M. Modi, Chief Minister Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu wanted the Centre to declare Ockhi as a “national disaster” on account of the ‘severity’ of the cyclone.

 

The CM said his government sought Rs 5,255 crore assistance towards implementing permanent rehabilitation measures in Kanyakumari and another Rs 4,047 crore to cater to other parts of the State, including Chennai, that were affected by the Northeast monsoon. Permanent measures would be taken to prevent recurrence of damage due to floods in Chennai and other coastal districts, Mr Palaniswami said.

“I am here to assure you that India stands shoulder to shoulder with all those affected by #CycloneOckhi. We will leave no stone unturned in the rescue and relief operations: PM @narendramodi to those affected by #CycloneOckhi,” he tweeted after visiting the cyclone ravaged places. From Lakshadweep where he was received by youngsters before his meeting with officials, he flew to Kerala and from there air-dashed to the Land's End - Kanyakumari. At 3 pm, the PM who arrived by a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and others.

According to officials, the cyclone claimed 18 lives in Tamil Nadu while several others are still missing. Cyclone Ockhi struck the southern coasts on November 30.

In a series of tweets, the PMO said, “Some of our people are stranded in foreign nations. The MEA and various embassies are working to bring them back. Some people also got stranded on parts of India's western coast. We have rescued many of them: PM @narendramodi.” Another stated that the “Centre is providing all possible assistance. Navy and Coast Guard are monitoring the situation: PM @narendramodi #CycloneOckhi,” while yet another said, “Due to #CycloneOckhi, our farmers, fishermen and villages have been affected. When the cyclone struck, Defence Minister @nsitharaman had visited affected areas and taken stock of the situation: PM @narendramodi.”

PM who extensively reviewed the situation due to Ockhi, met cyclone victims, fishermen, farmers, officials and public representatives. The PM was also apprised of local fishermen's long-time demand for a special Air Force base with helipad facilities, the CM later told reporters. They also demanded an integrated fishing harbour with communication facilities and cold storage. “The Prime Minister said he will consider the demands”, Mr. Palaniswami informed.

Quoting the CM's memorandum to Mr. Modi, an official release said Tamil Nadu has sought an immediate release of Rs 747 crore towards rehabilitation efforts in Kanyakumari besides a hike in disaster relief assistance provided by the Central government in various areas, including towards loss of lives.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, cyclone ockhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Related Stories

Modi assures Govt support to bring back those missing in Cyclone Ockhi
Experts to help Cyclone Ockhi victims recuperate


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad Metro Rail helps realty prices rise

The property market will now flourish on all sides of the city with Metro reducing travel period significantly from one end to the other.

Cervical cancer to peak in elderly

One woman dies of cervical cancer every 8 minutes in India and it is the second most common cancer.

Hyderabad: Mercury dips to season low

This is the second time the mercury has fallen below 12ºC after December 11 when the city recorded 12.7ºC.

K Chandrasekhar Rao pledges to protect Telugu

Mr Rao said his government would do all that is possible to protect and promote Telugu.

Hyderabad city of biryani, badminton and Baahubali: President Ramnath Kovind

President said it was fitting that like Telugu, Hyderabad too, was considered a bridge between many cultures and regions of the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham