Take BJP’s stamp for who to marry: Cong jibe after Virushka called unpatriotic

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 7:13 pm IST
BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh questioned the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma for not getting married in India.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently got married at a private function in Italy's Tuscany recently. (Photo: Twitter | @AnushkaSharma)
New Delhi: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP, saying young men and women should seek approval of the saffron party before getting married or deciding on the venue.

His remarks came a day after a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh questioned the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma for not getting married in India.

 

"Attention--To all 'Young Men/Women' in India. Please take prior approval from BJP for deciding whom to marry; deciding the venue of marriage; deciding the nature of festivities; deciding the food menu. Thank You. PS- Issued in Public Interest," Surjewala tweeted.

Virat and Anushka recently got married at a private function in Italy's Tuscany recently.

BJP MLA from Guna Pannalal Shakya had on Tuesday said, "Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?"

"Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married...(Kohli) earned money here (India) and spent billions there (Italy)...(he) doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot," Shakhya had claimed.

