Sushma Swaraj to take up 'forced conversion' of Sikhs with Pakistan govt

New Delhi: India will take up at the highest level in the Pakistan government reports of Sikhs being forced to convert to Islam by a government official in Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.

Her reaction came after a Pakistan daily, The Express Tribune, published a story about the Sikh community raising serious concerns after being forced to convert to Islam by the government official in Hangu district of K-P.

“We will take this up at the highest level with the Government of Pakistan,” Swaraj tweeted.

According to the report, the community has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner, claiming assistant commissioner Tehsil Tall Yaqoob Khan was allegedly forcing Sikhs to convert to Islam. Replying to another tweet about a man in Punjab trying to get body of his son, who was shot dead in Manila, Swaraj said the government was seized of the case.