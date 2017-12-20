search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajasthan HC notice to Centre for banning condom ads from 6am to 10 pm

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
The notice was issued in response to a petition challenging the Government’s order.
The plea contends that kids and adolescents must also know about safe sex and must be given sex education. (File photo)
 The plea contends that kids and adolescents must also know about safe sex and must be given sex education. (File photo)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to the central government on Wednesday seeking to know the reasons behind its decision to bar airing of condom advertisements on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice DC Somani issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by an NGO against the Government's order.

 

In an advisory to all television channels on December 11, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry asked them to not air condom advertisements between 6 am and 10 pm, as these "could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children".

The NGO claimed that the action of the ministry was against the interest of public. It also claimed the move showed the "hypocritical approach" of the government.

The Government is on the one hand promoting family planning and awareness about AIDS and STD, but on the other, it is obstructing dissemination of condom advertisements that are crucial for family planning, reducing abortion deaths and awareness about HIV-AIDS and STD (sexually transmitted diseases), petition said.

The plea contends that kids and adolescents must also know about safe sex and they be given sex education. "There is not an iota of reason as to how an advertisement for condom is an unhealthy practice," it noted.

Earlier, the ministry said that it was brought to its notice that some channels repeatedly carried advertisements of condoms, which were allegedly indecent, especially for children.

It referred to Rule 7(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994, which says, "No advertisement which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner shall not be carried in the cable service".

It also cited Rule 7(8) that states, "indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment shall be avoided in all advertisements". The ministry asked TV channels to broadcast the advertisement only between 10 pm and 6 am.

Tags: rajasthan high court, condom ads, tv condom ads, condom ads broadcast ban, condom ads daytime ban
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

MNS threatens to stall Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai release for 'hogging all theatres'

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

IPL 2018: Auction, dates, venue, player retention and all you need to know

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League is set to become a bigger affair, with the return of tournament heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Virat Kohli will train for South Africa series post Delhi reception

After a dominating year as a batsman and as an Indian cricket team skipper, Virat Kohli will be eager to power India to a historic triumph in South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018: Gary Kirsten to coach Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore?

According to reports Gary Kirsten (left) is likely to join hands with Virat Kohli (right) at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chinese firm turns panda poop into toilet paper

In addition to their valuable dung, pandas also produce 50 kilogrammes of food waste every day from the bamboo husks they spit out after chewing.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong keeps up demand for PM apology to Manmohan, stalls House for day 2

Noisy protests by the members of the Congress and other opposition parties seeking an apology from the Prime Minister continued unabated throughout the day since the proceedings began. (Photo: File | PTI)

Adityanath govt tables UPCOCA bill on lines of MCOCA in UP Assembly

The Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2017, was introduced in the House by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon after the Question Hour. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan man locks 2 wives in car, burns them alive for not keeping mother happy

Ram claimed that he was unhappy with them due to some family matters and as they did not keep his mother happy, Additional SP Jalore Binja Ram said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Unhappy with Nitish joining NDA, Kerala JD(U) president resigns from RS

Veerendra Kumar announced his decision to resign from the Upper House after sending a resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo)

Held captive, raped repeatedly: 4 women devotees in UP allege torture by 3 godmen

Basti Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma said an FIR has been lodged against the accused and that legal proceedings are being followed. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham