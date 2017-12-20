search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Questions should be 'crisp', answers sharp: Venkaiah to RS members

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 8:30 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 8:30 am IST
Business Advisory Committee members have requested the Chair unanimously that up to 10 questions should be taken up.
'Please keep it in mind that in future the question has to be crisp and the answer also has to be sharp and to the point,' Venkaiah told the members. (Photo: PTI/File)
 'Please keep it in mind that in future the question has to be crisp and the answer also has to be sharp and to the point,' Venkaiah told the members. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Questions should be "crisp" and answers sharp and to the point, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested to the House members on Tuesday so that the Question Hour could be better utilised.

Naidu made the suggestion to members after some of them asked lengthy questions, prompting him to inform the members about the decision taken at the business advisory committee of the Upper House.

 

"Questions being asked should be crisp and brisk and ministers also should not elaborate the answers. As and when there is a discussion, ministers can add things," he said, urging members to keep this in mind while asking questions.

He said members have raised the issue in the business advisory committee of only a few questions being taken up during the Question Hour where some suggestions were made.

"Please keep it in mind that in future the question has to be crisp and the answer also has to be sharp and to the point," he told the members just before the House adjourned for lunch.

Naidu said that in the Business Advisory Committee, members have requested the Chair unanimously that up to 10 questions should be taken up. Only six questions could be taken up on Tuesday.

Tags: question hour, rajya sabha, m venkaiah naidu, rajya sabha members
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Auctions set to take place on January 27, 28 in Bengaluru

In all, five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards. (Photo: BCCI)
 

After grand wedding abroad, Anushka, Virat finally return to India ahead of reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi metro crashes into wall during trial run; AAP govt seeks DMRC report

The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan to be released from jail today

Karnan had earned the dubious distinction of becoming the first sitting high court judge to have been sentenced to jail. (Photo: PTI/File)

Finally, Bengaluru gets a grip on cycle tracks

Dedicated cycling tracks across the Central Business District, the latest initiative by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, could be the answer to Bengaluru’s growing traffic snarls. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Poorly lit underpass a nightmare for motorists

The underpass near BEL circle at night. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: ‘Recycle water to quench city’s thirst’

External dependence on Cauvery could be limited by treating wastewater and storing it in lakes,” said Veena Srinivasan, a scholar with ATREE. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham